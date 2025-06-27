IDEX Biometrics appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Oslo, Norway, 27 June 2025

IDEX Biometrics ASA (“IDEX” or the “Company”) announces that Kristian Flaten, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has handed in his resignation as CFO to pursue other opportunities. The resignation is effective on 30 June 2025.

Anders Storbråten, existing Chief Executive Officer, will also assume the role as Chief Financial Officer, as of the effective date of Kristian’s resignation.

Kristian will be available to support the Company in a transition period to secure a smooth handover of the CFO functions to Anders. The Company extends its warm gratitude to Kristian for his valuable contribution during his tenure

For further information contact: Anders Storbråten, Chief Executive Officer Email: anders@idexbiometrics.com

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.