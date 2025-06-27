theranos Calls on President Trump to Pardon Elizabeth Holmes

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In less than 24 hours after a meeting with the FDA, Ryan ElHosseiny, inventor and CEO of theranos, now calls on President Trump to pardon Elizabeth Holmes.

ElHosseiny has been campaigning across America with JustBlood.com and re-launched theranos just last month. Since then, the company has gone viral and gained a major following after announcing the uncovering of the faulty pharmaceutical drug, Avastin.

According to ElHosseiny, the findings at theranos echo longstanding concerns raised by RFK Jr., Director of the Department of Health and Human Services.

“We are here to support MAHA, not just in word but through real action, by pressing for transparency and accountability in the regulatory process. Protecting America’s public health is our shared mission,” ElHosseiny explains. “Our work highlights critical safety concerns, and we’re committed to doing everything in our power to save lives.”

According to ElHosseiny, theranos solves every problem in the Clinical lab space, pharmaceutical drug efficacy testing and clinical trial testing. “When you solve these problems, you expose a lot of critical mistakes made by the Lab Giants and Big Pharma. They didn’t like that, and an American hero is in prison,” he says.

“I want to thank Dr. Michelle Tarver, Ph.D., at the FDA. She understands immuno-chemistry 101 which is antibody-antigen reactions which is the testing principle that every major commercial lab manufacturer in the world uses. Dr. Tarver clearly sees the relationship between a cancer drug being the Antibody to the cancer growth factor marker, VEGF and how that highly blocks the reading of the cancer test, VEGF. We are now speaking with FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research Division (CDER). I am really glad Dr. Tarver rang the alarm at the FDA about public health safety and drug efficacy.

ElHosseiny states that when he saw the MiniLab in a 2021 AACC presentation by Holmes on YouTube, he jumped out of his bed and knew right away Elizabeth Holmes was innocent. He’s been on this mission ever since.

In a message to President Trump he says, "Mr. President, let’s get Holmes back home to her family. Over and Out, sir.”

ElHosseiny has released a new documentary, The Inventors, now streaming on the theranos website:

www.theranoslabs.com

Media Contact: Ryan ElHosseiny, ryan@theranoslabs.com