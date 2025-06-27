TEM Investors with Large Losses Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Leading the Securities Fraud Class Action Against TEM

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM) common stock between August 6, 2024 and May 27, 2025. Tempus purports to be provide Artificial Intelligence ("AI") enabled precision medicine solutions.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose: (1) Tempus inflated the value of contract agreements, many of which were with related parties, included non-binding opt-ins and/or were self-funded; (2) the credibility and substance of the joint venture with SoftBank was at risk because it gave the appearance of “round-tripping” capital to create revenue for Tempus; (3) Tempus-acquired Ambry had a business model based on aggressive and potentially unethical billing practices that risked scrutiny and unsustainability; (4) AstraZeneca had reduced its financial commitments to Tempus through a questionable “pass-through payment” via a joint agreement between it, the Company and Pathos AI; and (5) the foregoing issues revealed weakness in core operations and revenue prospects.

The complaint alleges that on May 28, 2025, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC issued a report on Tempus that raised numerous red flags over Tempus’ management, operations and financial reporting. The Spruce Point Report scrutinized Tempus on an array of issues, including: (1) defendant Eric Lefkofsky and his associates have a history cashing out of companies before public shareholders incur losses or lackluster returns; (2) Tempus’ actual AI capabilities are overstated; (3) board members and other executives have been associated with troubled companies that restated financial results; (4) signs of aggressive accounting and financial reporting; (4) issues with the AstraZeneca and Pathos AI deal that merit scrutiny; and (5) the Company’s recent financial guidance reveals weakness in core operations.

On this news, the price of Tempus common stock fell $12.67 per share, or 19.23%, from a closing price of $65.87 per share on May 27, 2025, to a closing price of $53.20 per share on May 28, 2025.

