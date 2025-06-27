Sage Healthspan Launches AI-Powered, Privacy-First Wellness App to Bridge Critical Gaps in Preventative Healthcare

Orange County, California, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage Healthspan, a California-based digital health company, announced its precision health app, now available for free on Apple’s App Store. Designed to address notable shortcomings in modern healthcare delivery, Sage introduces a privacy-first, on-device artificial intelligence (AI) platform aimed at helping users interpret their blood work, monitor health trends, and optimize wellness without sacrificing data security.

A Glimpse into Sage Healthspan Analytic Features

In an era where preventative healthcare is increasingly prioritized, many individuals still lack access to timely, comprehensible, and actionable insights from their routine lab results. Sage Healthspan identified a persistent issue: although patients regularly undergo blood tests, most are only contacted if major abnormalities are flagged. This approach overlooks nuanced health patterns and early indicators of disease, leading to missed opportunities for early intervention.

“Instead of waiting for symptoms to appear, Sage empowers users to engage proactively with their health data,” said Megan Haas, Media and Communications Lead at Sage Healthspan. “The AI platform helps transform routine lab work into structured insights, encouraging users to take control of their health trajectory in a secure, comprehensible, and private way.”

Closing the Loop Between Data and Action

Sage allows users to upload or photograph existing lab results directly from their Apple devices. The platform then interprets the data using local AI algorithms, never uploading personal information to the cloud, providing summaries, visualizations, and tailored recommendations. This includes suggestions for lifestyle adjustments, supplement considerations, or follow-up testing to support long-term wellness goals.

Importantly, Sage differentiates itself by emphasizing a “privacy-first” model. All health data remains on the user’s device, enabling secure HIPAA-compliant analysis. In a climate where 78% of healthcare executives name cybersecurity as a top priority, Sage’s on-device processing offers a practical alternative to cloud-based health apps.

A Comprehensive Health Insight Engine

Sage’s AI generates insights across an extensive array of health and biomarker categories, including cardiometabolic health, inflammation, blood sugar, autoimmunity, nutrient status, thyroid health, kidney and liver function, and more. As users contribute additional data over time, Sage builds a personalized timeline, allowing for trend detection and wellness optimization rooted in longitudinal analysis.

A unique feature of Sage’s platform is its lab test ordering capability. Users can independently request advanced biomarkers that are often excluded from standard panels. These include cardiovascular indicators such as ApoB and Lp(a), fasting insulin and HOMA-IR for metabolic health, thyroid and sex hormone assessments, and nutritional markers like vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid levels.

The Growing Importance of Intelligent Health Analytics

Recent studies show that 67% of patients report confusion over their lab results, with 61% struggling to understand medical terminology. Additionally, with primary care visits averaging only 15-18 minutes, providers have limited time to address complex, individualized wellness concerns. Sage Healthspan aims to complement, not replace, medical professionals by offering supportive tools that clarify and contextualize lab data for users.

From a broader healthcare systems perspective, early detection is increasingly recognized as a critical cost-saver. Nearly 90% of the United States’ annual $4.5 trillion healthcare expenditure is tied to chronic conditions. Sage’s focus on biomarker-based early detection aligns with evolving industry goals: identifying risk before symptoms arise and enabling targeted, timely action.

Positioning in the Era of Medicine 3.0

The emergence of AI in health represents a shift toward what experts call “Medicine 3.0,” a paradigm that emphasizes prevention, personalization, and patient empowerment. Sage Healthspan embodies this transition. By integrating intelligent health analytics into everyday devices and eliminating the need for cloud computing, the company delivers accessible wellness insights while maintaining robust privacy protections.

Sage Healthspan is currently available exclusively for iOS on Apple’s App Store. Users are encouraged to begin by uploading pre-existing lab results to generate immediate health insights. For more information or to learn how Sage can support a wellness journey, visit sagehealthspan.com.

About Sage Healthspan

Sage Healthspan is a health technology company based in California focused on closing critical gaps in preventative healthcare. Through its privacy-first AI app, Sage empowers users to understand and act on their blood work, providing structured insights across a range of biomarkers to support health optimization and early detection. Sage’s core mission is to make personalized wellness both accessible and secure.

Sage Healthspan Logo