Flower Expo Returns to Michigan and Illinois This Summer Following Blockbuster Northeast Event

Two-day cannabis trade events will connect brands, dispensaries, and budtenders for networking, product showcases, and business growth.

Attendees engage in networking and enjoy interactive experiences at a Flower Expo event.

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flower Expo , a fast-growing B2B cannabis trade show series in the United States, is expanding its 2025 event schedule with the return of Flower Expo Michigan and a new two-day format for Flower Expo Illinois .

Following a successful 2025 kickoff in Illinois on March 25 and its third annual event in Massachusetts on June 4-5 featuring over 100 exhibiting brands and 300 attending dispensaries—Flower Expo is building on its momentum with two Midwest events aimed at fostering industry growth and connection.

Flower Expo Michigan will take place August 27-28, 2025, at the Allegan County Fairgrounds. Flower Expo Illinois is scheduled for September 23–24, 2025, at The Geraghty in Chicago. Each event will feature two distinct days: Day One focuses on connecting brands with dispensary buyers in a business-oriented environment, while Day Two is designed to engage budtenders through product education, networking, and immersive experiences.

“These upcoming events reflect our continued commitment to providing high-value opportunities for industry stakeholders,” said Jason Bello, CEO of Flower Expo. “Both venues offer increased capacity, and we look forward to deepening relationships across these two influential markets.”

Participating companies will include a mix of national and regional cannabis brands. Notable exhibitors will include STIIIZY, Kiva, MariMed, Wyld, Realeaf Botanicals, Kai Cannabis Co., Grön, and Fernway marking Fernway’s debut in the Illinois market. Attendees can also expect panel discussions as part of the event’s SESHES speaker series, which highlights thought leaders and emerging voices from across the cannabis supply chain.

In addition to networking and deal-making, each event will feature food vendors, branded activations, and shaded outdoor consumption lounges, creating an atmosphere that blends business with community engagement.

Exhibiting brands, like Cresco and Garden Society, showcase their products and connect with industry buyers at Flower Expo.

The Midwest remains a vital region for the cannabis economy. According to publicly available state data, Michigan and Illinois generated an estimated $3.2 billion and $1.6 billion in legal cannabis sales, respectively, in 2024. Michigan continues to serve as one of the most mature and active cannabis markets in the U.S., while Illinois is among the fastest-growing.

Exhibitor booths and sponsorship opportunities are available for licensed operators and ancillary service providers. Applications are now open for qualified dispensary buyers, budtenders, media professionals, and prospective SESHES speakers. General admission passes are available for non-exhibiting industry attendees.

For full details on registration, programming, and participation, visit www.theflowerexpo.com/michigan and www.theflowerexpo.com/illinois .

About Flower Expo

Flower Expo is a leading business-to-business trade show series dedicated to advancing the cannabis industry through curated events, meaningful partnerships, and professional engagement. With a focus on innovation, access, and relationship-building, Flower Expo provides a streamlined platform for brands, buyers, and professionals to connect and grow.

