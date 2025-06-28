[UPDATE] University of Bridgeport and Goodwin University Revolutionize Regenerative Medicine Training Program Forming Strategic Alliance with Globally Recognized TulsiHub Institute

BRIDGEPORT, CT, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The two leading academic institutions have joined forces with TulsiHub Institute, the premier provider of advanced CE certified regenerative medicine certification programs, to transform medical education standards across regenerative medicine and cellular therapy disciplines. This innovative alliance positions both universities as pioneers in cutting-edge healthcare training while establishing new industry standards for professional medical certifications and continuing medical education in the rapidly expanding regenerative healthcare sector.





Universities Pioneer Advanced Regenerative Medicine Education Partnership

With the global regenerative medicine market expected to expand from $60 billion in 2023 to over $375 billion by 2031, this exponential growth creates significant demand for qualified practitioners capable of delivering advanced regenerative treatments including stem cell therapy, tissue engineering, and cellular therapy applications.

The collaboration establishes both institutions as pioneers in advanced healthcare education, directly responding to the urgent need for comprehensive regenerative medicine training in the United States. This partnership addresses critical gaps in medical education across multiple regenerative medicine disciplines, including stem cell therapy, gene therapy, tissue engineering, cellular therapy, PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) therapy, EBOO Therapy, Exosome therapy, Prolotherapy, and Shockwave therapy.

"It's a call to shape the very future of medicine," remarked President Mark E. Scheinberg. "We are excited to help forge a new generation of healthcare professionals who will redefine what's possible in patient care."

First-of-Its-Kind CE Certified Regenerative Medicine Training Program in the U.S.

Through this strategic alliance, students gain access to the first intensive and comprehensive CE certified regenerative medicine training program of this caliber in the United States. The program features 12 specialized medical courses delivered through a unique 8-to-12-week intensive training methodology that combines theoretical medical knowledge with extensive practical training, ensuring certified healthcare professionals achieve clinical competency in cutting-edge regenerative medicine techniques.





The evidence-based curriculum provides healthcare professionals with comprehensive on-site instruction under expert medical supervision with extensive hands-on experience. This approach ensures graduates possess both theoretical understanding and practical expertise in regenerative medicine applications, responding to urgent market demand from healthcare professionals seeking advanced training in regenerative therapies without geographic barriers.

Students benefit from generous scholarships provided by TulsiHub Institute, along with access to seed funding opportunities of US$100,000 for establishing their own regenerative medicine clinics, and favorable lifetime discounts on medical consumables to support the ongoing success of their practices. This comprehensive support system addresses the practical implementation challenges newly certified practitioners face, providing essential financial resources to successfully transition from training to clinical application.

"This strategic collaboration establishes our institution as a leader in advanced healthcare education while reinforcing our dedication to equipping students and medical professionals with innovative training programs that address evolving industry requirements," said University of Bridgeport President Danielle Wilken, Ed.D.

Global Leader in Regenerative Medicine Certification

TulsiHub Institute consortium maintains an exceptional 98% certification success rate while delivering internationally recognized credentials to medical professionals across 25 countries worldwide. As the gold standard in CE certified regenerative medicine certification, they have successfully certified over 500 healthcare professionals through comprehensive training programs.

"This partnership marks the first and only intensive and comprehensive CE certified regenerative medicine training program of this caliber available in the United States. We are responding to urgent market demand from healthcare professionals seeking advanced training in regenerative therapies without geographic barriers," said Dr. Natasha Macleay, CEO of TulsiHub Institute.

This institution also offers comprehensive certification programs equipping students with the latest advancements in longevity, preventive care, anti-aging protocols, in specialized areas like Dermatology, Orthopedics, Oncology Care, and Dentistry supported by a world-class faculty, advanced research facilities, and a dynamic community for collaboration.

Academic Excellence and Leadership

To ensure the highest standard in academic oversight, the program involves key University of Bridgeport leadership, including:

Elena Cahill, JD, VP of Innovation, Strategy, and Advancement.

Dr. Michael Ciolfi, Dean of the College of Health and Sciences; and

Dr. James Lehman, Director of Health Sciences Postgraduate Education.

The combined expertise of these individuals along with Raghav Goyal Co CEO of TulsiHub ensures the program maintains rigorous academic standards while addressing current industry requirements.

Program Eligibility

The program welcomes medical students, practicing physicians, nurses, chiropractors, and other healthcare professionals seeking specialized and CE certified regenerative medicine expertise. Eligibility encompasses MD, DO, DC, ND, DPM, PA, APRN degree holders, as well as RN, LPN, NP, CRNA, CNS, and CNM professionals.

