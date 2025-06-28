Somerset Asset Management Expands Operations in Europe and Middle East

SHENZHEN, China, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Somerset Asset Management, renowned for offering personalized wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals, families, non-profit organizations, and corporate retirement plans, is excited to announce the expansion of its client acquisition operations in Europe and the Middle East. This strategic move enhances the company's ability to serve a growing global client base with tailored wealth management solutions designed to meet a wide range of needs.

The expansion allows Somerset to support its international clients better, providing bespoke strategies that focus on growing, protecting, and managing wealth. By delivering independent, unbiased financial advice, the company ensures that every recommendation aligns with clients' financial needs and objectives.

Tailored Wealth Management with a Personal Touch

"Our team has always been driven by a shared vision of offering exceptional financial services globally," said Jake Taylor, Chief Client Officer at Somerset Asset Management. "Expanding our operations in Europe and the Middle East allows us to bring our client-first approach to an even broader audience, helping clients make well-informed decisions while securing their financial futures."

Building Long-Term Relationships with Clients

At Somerset Asset Management, building long-term relationships based on trust and mutual respect is central to its philosophy. By continuously putting client interests first, the firm develops comprehensive financial roadmaps that evolve to meet clients' changing needs and aspirations over time.

About Somerset Asset Management

Somerset Asset Management specializes in crafting personalized wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions. With decades of experience, the company combines its independent, unbiased approach with a focus on long-term relationships, empowering clients to achieve their financial goals and build lasting financial security.

For more information, please contact:

Angela Lin, Chief Communications Officer

a.lin@somersetassetmanagement.com

+86 7553 331 8533

www.somersetassetmanagement.com

