XRP News: Vaultro Finance Presale on XRP Ledger Enters Final 24 Hours – Secure Your $VLT Before It’s Too Late

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With only 24 hours left, Vaultro Finance’s $VLT presale is entering its final stretch and 85% of all tokens have already been claimed. This marks an extraordinary rush of demand for XRPL’s first decentralized index fund protocol. Investors who wait risk missing the chance to join a platform that’s redefining on-chain portfolio management.

$VLT Token Presale

Why the Rush?

Over the past week, XRP has surged above $2.10, buoyed by renewed institutional confidence and on-chain metrics reaching multi-month highs. According to recent data, daily active addresses on the XRP Ledger topped 200,000 for the first time since early 2024 proof that genuine network usage is driving value, not just speculation. Vaultro Finance sits squarely at the intersection of this momentum and real-world utility.

A Seamless, Smart On-Chain Experience

Vaultro Finance redefines how investors build diversified crypto portfolios on XRPL. Its intuitive dashboard turns what used to be a multi-step process into a simple, three-click workflow. Rather than juggling dozens of tokens, users pick a thematic bundle, whether it’s AI leaders, capital-protected stablecoins, emerging DeFi innovators or blue-chip XRPL tokens, and Vaultro’s smart contracts handle the rest. In this final day, the “Dynamic Rebalance” feature will go live, automatically adjusting allocations when thresholds are breached.

$VLT Presale Round

$VLT Token: Your Ticket to Governance and Rewards

Every $VLT token unlocks fund-creation privileges, governance voting rights on new fund listings and protocol upgrades, and access to staking pools yielding up to 12% APR. Holders also enjoy a 50% fee discount on minting, burning, and rebalancing vital savings for active managers. With 20 governance proposals already in motion, the community’s voice is shaping Vaultro’s roadmap in real time.

$VLT Presale Details:

Price: 1 XRP = 8 VLT

Listing Price: 1 XRP = 6.15 VLT

Hardcap: 60,000 XRP (80% already sold)





$VLT Presale Portal: https://sale.vaultro.finance

Final Call: Act Now

With 85% claimed and just 24 hours left, the remaining 15% of $VLT will vanish rapidly. To participate:

Set up an XRP-native wallet (e.g., Xaman, FirstLedger).

Contribute a minimum of 200 XRP at sale.vaultro.finance .





This is your last chance to claim a stake in XRPL’s most anticipated DeFi launch. Secure your $VLT Token now before the countdown hits zero.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Vaultro Finance. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

