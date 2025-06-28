OGN INVESTOR DEADLINE: Organon & Co. Investors with Losses may have been Affected by Fraud – Contact BFA Law by July 22 Court Deadline (NYSE:OGN)

NEW YORK, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed against Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors have until July 22, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors who purchased Organon securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey and is captioned: Hauser v. Organon & Co., et al., No. 25-cv-05322.

Why was Organon Sued for Securities Fraud?

Organon is a global healthcare company focused on women’s health that has historically rewarded its shareholders with a healthy dividend. In October 2024, Organon completed a $1.2 billion acquisition of Dermavant, a biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatological conditions. As alleged, while the acquisition increased Organon’s debt, the Company assured investors it would maintain its dividend, which Organon asserted was its “#1 capital allocation priority.”

In truth, Organon had shifted its capital allocation priority after the Dermavant acquisition to focus on reducing its debt, ultimately leading the Company to severely cut its dividend.

The Stock Declines as the Truth is Revealed

On May 1, 2025, Organon announced that management reset the Company’s dividend payout from $0.28 per share to $0.02 per share. Organon’s CEO explained that the Company “reset our capital allocation priorities to accelerate progress towards deleveraging” and that “[b]y deleveraging more rapidly, we will continue to strengthen the future prospects of the company.” Organon’s CFO added, “[t]he biggest issues we face . . . relate to managing our leverage and relate to growth. And we need capital to solve both of those issues, and so returning capital to shareholders is right now, less of a priority.”

On this news, the price of Organon stock declined roughly 27%, from $12.93 per share on April 30, 2025, to $9.45 per share on May 1, 2025.

