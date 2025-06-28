FTRE Investors Have the Opportunity to Lead the Fortrea Holdings Securities Fraud Lawsuit with Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Fortrea To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fortrea Holdings Inc. (“Fortrea” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FTRE) and reminds investors of the August 1, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Fortrea overestimated the amount of revenue the Pre-Spin Projects were likely to contribute to the Company's 2025 earnings; (2) Fortrea overstated the cost savings it would likely achieve by exiting the TSAs; (3) as a result, the Company's previously announced EBITDA targets for 2025 were inflated; (4) accordingly, the viability of the Company's post-Spin-Off business model, as well as its business and/or financial prospects, were overstated; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On September 25, 2024, the investment bank Jefferies published a report (the "Jefferies Report") downgrading Fortrea from buy to hold. Among other things, the Jefferies Report cited perceived weaknesses in the Company's business model as a CRO amid pressure on biotechnology funding and suggested that the cost savings Fortrea expects to achieve by exiting the TSAs are "not as material as [o]ne [m]ight think," stating that "IT infrastructure costs to exit the TSAs are already non-GAAPed out of adjusted EBITDA. Thus, once TSAs are exited, Fortrea will just be replacing TSA costs with internal operating costs."

On this news, Fortrea's stock price fell $2.73 per share, or 12.29%, to close at $19.48 per share on September 25, 2024.

Then, on December 6, 2024, market analyst Baird Equity Research ("Baird") downgraded Fortrea to neutral from outperform after the Company abruptly cancelled two scheduled conferences. A Baird analyst said that "given our ongoing concerns around the sector, Fortrea's choppy history post spin, and lack of clarity on the abrupt communications course change, we cannot recommend an actionable investment (buy or sell)[.]"

On this news, Fortrea's stock price fell $1.90 per share, or 8.06%, to close at $21.67 per share on December 6, 2024.

Finally, on March 3, 2025, Fortrea announced its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, disclosing that its "targeted revenue and adjusted EBITDA trajectories for 2025 [were] not in line with [its] prior expectations." Specifically, in an earnings call held that same day, Fortrea revealed that the Company's Pre-Spin projects are "late in their life cycle [and] have less revenue and less profitability than expected for 2025" and that "post-spin work is not coming on fast enough to offset the pre-spin contract economics." The Company also said this "older versus newer mix issue will continue to negatively impact Fortrea's financial performance during 2025."

On this news, Fortrea's stock price fell $3.47 per share, or 25.05%, to close at $10.38 per share on March 3, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

