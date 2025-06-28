XY Miners Introduces Cloud-Based Crypto Earning Platform with Daily Passive Income and Green Energy Infrastructure





Brighton, UK, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XY Miners, a UK-registered cloud miners provider, has announced the official launch of its fully automated crypto contract platform, designed to offer users around the world accessible and sustainable entry into cryptocurrency earnings. With short-term contract options, daily settlements, and no hardware requirements, the platform supports both new and experienced users looking for low-barrier digital asset income.

The platform allows users to activate earning contracts remotely via web or mobile interface, eliminating the need for technical setup or investment in physical mining equipment. All operations are conducted through environmentally friendly mining facilities powered by renewable energy sources.

“ XY Miners was created to simplify access to cryptocurrency income while keeping sustainability at the core of our infrastructure,” said a company spokesperson. “Our system automates the entire contract process—from activation to payout—making it easier than ever for users to earn crypto securely.”





How XY Miners Works

XY Miners users can begin earning in just three steps:

Register for an account and receive a $15 welcome bonus . Select a contract, with durations ranging from 1 to 50 days. Begin earning automatically, with daily rewards credited every 24 hours. Users may withdraw or reinvest funds at their convenience.

All contracts are processed through secure backend systems, allowing users to monitor earnings and contract status in real time. There is no need for hardware installation, manual wallet syncing, or maintenance.





Key Platform Features

No Hardware or Technical Setup Required

Users only need to register and activate a contract. All processing is cloud-based.

Green Energy-Powered Operations

XY Miners’ infrastructure is located in regions with abundant renewable energy, including Northern Europe, Canada, and parts of Asia.

Wide Cryptocurrency Support

Supported currencies include BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, LTC, SOL, USDC, and USDT (ERC20 & TRC20).

Transparent Fee Structure

The platform offers clear contract pricing with no hidden service or management fees.

Referral Incentives

The affiliate program enables users to earn up to 3% on direct referrals and an additional 1.5% through secondary invitations, with cumulative bonuses reaching up to $30,000.

User-Friendly Interface

Designed for both new and experienced users, the platform is mobile-optimized and includes multilingual support.

Compliance and Legal Registration

XY Miners is legally registered in the United Kingdom, supporting user confidence through transparent and regulated operations.





Example Contracts

Contract Name Asset Investment Duration Daily Reward Total Return* Free Starter Plan BTC $0 3 Days $1.00 $3.00 DOGE Standard Plan DOGE $100 7 Days $4.50 $131.50 ETH Growth Plan ETH $500 21 Days $22.00 $962.00 BTC Premium Plan BTC $10,000 35 Days $420.00 $24,700.00

*Figures shown are for illustrative purposes only. Real-time returns may vary based on asset performance and contract selection. Visit xyminers.com for current rates and terms.





Commitment to Sustainability and Transparency

All of XY Miners' data centers are built around green mining technologies, with an emphasis on clean power and efficient infrastructure. The company maintains 24/7 system monitoring and employs strict internal auditing to ensure income tracking, compliance, and user fund protection.





About XY Miners

XY Miners is a UK-registered provider of cloud-based cryptocurrency earning services. Through fully automated short-term contracts, green energy infrastructure, and a secure digital interface, the company enables users globally to access passive crypto income without the burden of physical hardware or technical complexity.





