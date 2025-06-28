BAY Miner upgrades to support BTC, SOL, and XRP cloud mining services, helping investors seize opportunities in market fluctuations

Los Angeles, California, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With increased price volatility in major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL), global investors are seeking more flexible and intelligent participation methods. Today, BAY Miner announced a comprehensive platform upgrade, officially expanding its cloud mining support to include BTC, SOL, XRP, DOGE, ETH, and LTC. The upgrade also introduces an AI-powered computing power allocation system, enhancing user experience and long-term earning potential.

Increased Cryptocurrency Market Volatility Focuses Global Investor Attention on Cloud Mining

According to reports from multiple crypto financial media, Bitcoin is currently in a critical range of fluctuations, with short-term support and resistance strongly intertwined. Solana and XRP are volatile due to ecological updates and cross-chain applications, respectively. With market uncertainty, more and more crypto investors are turning their attention to the "low-cost, high-stability" cloud mining method, using smart contracts to participate in the mining process and avoid the investment risks of traditional mining equipment.





Core Highlights of BAY Miner Cloud Mining

BAY Miner focuses on compliance, security and intelligent allocation technology, and is committed to providing new and old users with a transparent and efficient digital asset value-added channel. This product upgrade mainly includes:

- Six major currency support: Full support for BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, DOGE, LTC cloud mining contracts

- AI computing power intelligent allocation system: The platform can adjust the allocation strategy according to the real-time computing power and currency price on the chain to optimize the output efficiency

- Convenient operation on the mobile terminal: Users can view the income and contract status in real time through the APP, and support reinvestment or withdrawal

- Low threshold participation experience: No need to purchase mining machines or bear the cost of electricity maintenance, new users can familiarize themselves with the process through trial contracts.

How BAY Miner Works

Account Creation: Users register through the BAY Miner website or app. Contract Selection: Users choose a mining plan based on budget and asset preference. Wallet Funding: Accepted tokens for recharge include USDT (TRC20/ERC20), BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, and SOL. Contract Activation: Mining begins automatically after purchase. Daily Earnings: Rewards are calculated and credited daily. Payout Management: Users may withdraw earnings or reinvest them in new contracts. Diversified contracts are available：

The table below shows the potential income you can achieve

BTC [New User Experience Contract]: Investment amount: $100, potential total net profit: $100 + $10

BTC [Core Contract Plan]: Investment amount: $600, potential total net profit: $600 + $43.2

DOGE [Core Contract Plan]: Investment amount: $3,000, potential total net profit: $3,000 + $825.3

BTC [Electricity Contract Plan]: Investment amount: $8,000, potential total net profit: $8,000 + $4340

BTC[Electricity Contract Plan]: Investment Amount: $30,000, Potential Total Net Profit: $30,000 + $23,220

Note: Profit estimates depend on network conditions and market volatility.

Click here for full contract details





The marketing director of BAY Miner said: "The greater the market uncertainty, the more investors need a stable and controllable way to participate in assets. The flexibility and security of BAY Miner's cloud mining solution are designed to meet this trend."

A future-oriented low-threshold digital asset participation method

In the current international situation and the context of surging hardware mining costs, BAY Miner's pure cloud model is becoming a sustainable and highly adaptable solution. Whether you are a senior cryptocurrency investor or a new user, you can participate in the network construction of mainstream crypto assets at a low cost through the BAY Miner platform and enjoy contract income every day.

Global layout, continuous optimization of user participation experience

The BAY Miner technical team has deployed multiple cloud computing nodes around the world to effectively improve system stability and block speed. At the same time, the platform has launched a multi-language version update plan, launching more than 10 language interface supports for global investors to optimize the global user participation experience.

Conclusion

BAY Miner is committed to redefining cloud mining by offering a seamless, low-barrier way to engage with top digital assets—securely, intelligently, and from anywhere.

Media Contact:

BAY Miner

info@bayminer.com

www.bayminer.com

Click to download the mobile app : https://bayminer.com/app/download





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. You are strongly advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

Attachment