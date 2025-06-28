Activated Bleaching Earth Market to Reach USD 4.25 Billion by 2032 Amid Rising Demand from Biofuels and Cosmetics Sectors | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Activated Bleaching Earth Market Size was valued at USD 2.86 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.25 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.09% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Refining and Natural Products Accelerates Activated Bleaching Earth Market Expansion

The activated bleaching earth market is witnessing robust growth driven by its rising use in oil refining, personal care, and healthcare sectors. Consumer preference for natural detoxifying agents and regulatory support from the FDA and EPA are encouraging wider adoption. Innovations in wet bleaching technologies and sustainable practices are further boosting demand. Leading companies like Clariant and BASF are expanding their product portfolios, while global exports from countries such as the U.S. and China are enhancing international market penetration.





The U.S. Activated Bleaching Earth market is valued at USD 299.18 million in 2024, with a market share of 65%, and is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

The US Activated Bleaching Earth market is growing due to increased edible oil refining and personal care product innovations. The demand for organic and sustainable bleaching agents, endorsed by the FDA and EPA, supports this growth. For example, US-based manufacturers like BASF and Clariant have launched new wet bleaching products aligned with environmental standards, driving the market forward.

Activated Bleaching Earth Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.86 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.25 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.09% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Rising Biofuel Production Escalates Demand for High-efficiency Activated Bleaching Earth Adsorption Solutions.

• Expanding Cosmetic Formulation Applications Drive Diversification of Activated Bleaching Earth Portfolios.

By Technology, the Wet Bleaching Technology dominated the Activated Bleaching Earth Market in 2024 with a 55.8% Market Share.

The dominance is due to wet bleaching’s superior efficiency in removing impurities and enhancing oil quality. Its environmental benefits, such as reduced dust emissions, align with EPA standards, making it ideal for industries focused on sustainability. Innovations by key players like Clariant have improved adsorption capacity, boosting demand across edible oil and personal care applications. These performance advantages and regulatory preferences are driving the segment’s wider adoption in both industrial and consumer markets.

By Application, Edible Oils and Fats dominated the Activated Bleaching Earth Market in 2024 with a 66.5% Market Share.

The dominance is due to the bleaching earth’s critical role in refining vegetable oils, improving purity, safety, and shelf life. Stringent quality standards enforced by bodies like the FDA and EFSA make it indispensable in edible oil production. It is widely used for refining palm, soybean, and sunflower oils. As consumers increasingly opt for healthier oils, the segment’s growth is further accelerated. The need for consistency and compliance in food-grade oils sustains high demand for activated bleaching earth.

By Region, Asia Pacific dominated the Activated Bleaching Earth Market in 2024, Holding a 43.8% Market Share.

The dominance is due to rapid industrial growth, high edible oil production, and expanding personal care markets in countries like India, China, and Indonesia. Government initiatives promoting oil self-sufficiency and rising disposable incomes have spurred demand for refined oils and natural beauty products. Increased awareness of eco-friendly skincare also supports growth. Local manufacturers strengthening supply chains and reducing costs further boost the region’s leadership in the activated bleaching earth market across multiple end-use industries.

Recent Developments

• In June 2023, Oil-Dri Corporation of America announced price increases of 10–15% on its industrial and automotive clay absorbents, including bleaching earth products, effective September 1, 2023, to offset rising raw material and logistics costs.

• In December 2023, Tata Chemicals was named Grand Winner of the CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2023, highlighting its R&D advances, including next-gen bleaching earth technologies developed at its Pune and Bengaluru labs.





