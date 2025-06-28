INVESTOR DEADLINE: Apple Inc. (AAPL) Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - Robbins Geller

SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) securities between June 10, 2024 and June 9, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until August 19, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Apple class action lawsuit. Captioned Tucker v. Apple Inc., No. 25-cv-05197 (N.D. Cal.), the Apple class action lawsuit charges Apple as well as certain of Apple’s top current and former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Apple class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Apple misstated the time it would take to integrate the advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”)-based Siri features into its devices; (ii) accordingly, it was highly unlikely that these features would be available for the iPhone 16; (iii) the lack of such advanced AI-based features would hurt iPhone 16 sales; and (iv) as a result, Apple’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated.

The Apple class action lawsuit further alleges that on March 7, 2025, Apple announced it was indefinitely delaying promised updates to its Siri digital assistant. The Apple class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of Apple stock fell.

Then, on March 12, 2025, the Apple class action lawsuit further alleges that Morgan Stanley published a report in which analyst Erik Woodring lowered his price target on Apple from $275 to $252, asserting that the delay in introducing advanced Siri features would impact iPhone upgrade cycles throughout 2025 and 2026, and presenting evidence that roughly 50% of iPhone owners who did not upgrade to the iPhone 16 attributed their decision to such delays. On this news, the price of Apple stock fell further, according to the complaint.

Thereafter, the Apple class action lawsuit alleges that on April 3, 2025, the Wall Street Journal published an article titled “Apple and Amazon Promised Us Revolutionary AI. We’re Still Waiting,” which stated, in relevant part, that “[w]ith ‘more personal’ Siri . . . , the tech giant[] marketed features [it] ha[s] yet to deliver,” and suggested that while “this is challenging technology and the cost of getting it wrong is devastatingly high, especially for [a] compan[y] like Apple . . . that must build trust with customers,” “the same responsibility applies to marketing: They shouldn’t announce products until they’re sure they can deliver them.” On this news, the price of Apple stock fell more than 7%, according to the complaint.

Finally, on June 9, 2025, Apple hosted its Worldwide Developer Conference (“WWDC”), almost one year to the day after first announcing the suite of supposedly forthcoming Apple Intelligence features at the 2024 WWDC, and Apple failed to announce any new updates regarding advanced Siri features, according to the complaint. On this news, the price of Apple stock fell further, according to the complaint.

Last year, Robbins Geller secured a $490 million recovery in a securities fraud class action case alleging Apple CEO Timothy Cook made false and misleading statements to investors – the third-largest securities class action recovery ever in the Northern District of California and the fifth-largest such recovery ever in the Ninth Circuit. In the order granting final approval of the settlement, the court recognized the “skill and strategic vision, as well as the risk taken by [Robbins Geller]” in securing the sizeable recovery while efficiently managing the “uniquely complex” aspects of the case against “highly sophisticated and experienced counsel and defendants.” Learn more by clicking here.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Apple securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Apple class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Apple class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Apple class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Apple class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation.

