Bitcoin Solaris Presale Crosses $5M as Mobile Mining App “Solaris Nova” Nears Release

TALLINN, Estonia, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) has officially passed $5 million in presale funding as it prepares to launch its groundbreaking mobile mining application, Solaris Nova. The app—designed to let anyone mine BTC-S with just a smartphone—is expected to unlock access for thousands of new users globally. With less than six weeks until token launch and growing community buzz, Bitcoin Solaris is positioning itself as one of the most inclusive and high-performance blockchain ecosystems of 2025.

Bitcoin Solaris: Core Features Driving Adoption

Bitcoin Solaris introduces a new standard in accessibility and financial empowerment.

The upcoming Solaris Nova app will introduce mobile-first mining to millions who have been priced out of traditional crypto. You won’t need a mining rig or technical know-how—just your smartphone and a few taps. Through the exciting release of this tool, Bitcoin Solaris places the power of wealth generation directly into users’ hands.

But it goes far beyond mining. At its core, BTC-S is engineered around a dual-layer blockchain design that delivers:





Proof-of-Work base layer for robust security



for robust security Delegated Proof-of-Stake Solaris Layer for blazing-fast throughput



for blazing-fast throughput Up to 10,000 TPS with 2-second finality for real-time transactions



for real-time transactions Adaptive energy-efficient mining models to reduce environmental impact



All of it is tied together with seamless multi-chain integration that allows assets to move across ecosystems without friction.

How BTC-S Uses Multi-Chain Architecture to Scale

While most coins struggle with scaling due to monolithic designs, Bitcoin Solaris leverages a smart separation of duties. The base layer handles security and integrity, while the upper Solaris Layer drives transaction throughput. This multi-chain model is further enhanced with validator rotation and a fork-resistant consensus that ensures consistent uptime, performance, and decentralization.

Add to that upcoming bridges for cross-chain asset transfers, and BTC-S is building toward a genuinely interoperable future.

The Future of DeFi Doesn’t Run on Hype It Runs on BTC-S

Why Investors Are Rushing In

Bitcoin Solaris has already surpassed $5 million in presale funding. Over 12,300 unique users have jumped in, helping position it as one of the most explosive launches this year. And we’re still in phase 9. The current price is just $9. With less than six weeks left before launch, the price is set to rise to $10 next, then hit $20 at launch. That’s a built-in potential 150 percent return, and it’s fueling a frenzy.

This is one of the shortest presales in crypto history. And it’s gaining momentum fast.

You can secure your BTC-S through the official Bitcoin Solaris presale while it lasts.







Real Wealth, Real Access: The New Crypto Class

Bitcoin Solaris is not just about tech—it’s about access. Anyone, anywhere, can now mine from their phone through a built-in mining calculator and earn real value. The barrier to entry has never been lower, creating a new class of empowered crypto participants.

Security is locked in with full audits by Cyberscope and Freshcoins. Transparency, speed, and utility are finally meeting in one powerful package.

Even its social momentum is undeniable. The Telegram and X communities are surging with new users daily, echoing the excitement.

Final Verdict: This Is What the Next Crypto Titan Looks Like

Bitcoin Solaris is engineered for 2025 and beyond. With a performance layer built for DeFi, real-world usability, and mobile-first wealth tools, BTC-S checks every box. Multi-chain integration, institutional-grade throughput, and a community-powered launch are placing it in a category of its own.





With one of the shortest and most explosive presales to date, and a growing army of supporters, Bitcoin Solaris is no longer a hidden gem—it’s quickly becoming a model for the next generation of blockchain innovation.

For more information on Bitcoin Solaris:

Website: https://www.bitcoinsolaris.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

X (Twitter): https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris

Media Contact

Xander Levine

press@bitcoinsolaris.com

Press Kit: Available upon request

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bitcoin Solaris. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

