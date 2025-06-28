INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Reddit, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - RDDT

NEW YORK, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Reddit, Inc. (“Reddit” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RDDT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Reddit and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until August 18, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Reddit securities during the Class Period.

On May 1, 2025, Reddit reports its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Among other items, Reddit announced its third consecutive quarter of declining daily active user growth.

On this news, Reddit’s stock price fell $4.96 per share, or 4.18%, to close at $113.83 per share on May 2, 2025.

Then, on May 19, 2025, Wells Fargo analysts downgraded Reddit’s stock and lowered their price target, describing Google Search’s implementation of new AI features as likely “permanent” disruptions to user traffic for Reddit.

On this news, Reddit’s stock price fell $5.24 per share, or 4.63%, to close at $107.99 per share on May 10, 2025.

On May 21, 2025, Baird analysts also downgraded Reddit’s stock and lowered their price target, likewise citing concerns about the impact of Google Search’s expanded AI capabilities on Reddit’s user growth.

On this news, Reddit’s stock price fell $9.79 per share, or 9.27%, to close at $95.85 per share on May 21, 2025.

