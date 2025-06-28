INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Brown-Forman Corporation - BF-B; BF-A

NEW YORK, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Brown-Forman Corporation (“Brown-Forman” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BF-B; BF-A). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Brown-Forman and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 5, 2025, Brown-Forman reported its financial results for its fiscal year 2025. Among other items, Brown-Forman reported a 7.3% year-over-year decline in sales, along with earnings per share of $0.31, falling short of consensus estimates. Acknowledging that its “results did not meet our long-term growth aspirations,” Brown-Forman advised investors that “[l]ooking ahead to fiscal 2026, we expect continued headwinds.”

On this news, Brown-Forman’s stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

