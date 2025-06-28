INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. - HIMS

NEW YORK, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HIMS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Hims & Hers and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 23, 2025, Novo Nordisk announced that it would discontinue its partnership with Hims & Hers, ending direct access to its Wegovy weight loss drug through NovoCare Pharmacy. Novo Nordisk said that Hims & Hers had not complied with legal regulations prohibiting the mass sale of compounded drugs under the misleading notion of “personalization”, raising concerns about patient safety.

On this news, Hims & Hers’ stock price fell $22.24 per share, or 34.63%, to close at $41.98 per share on June 23, 2025.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980