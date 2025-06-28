INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Tempus AI, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - TEM

NEW YORK, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tempus AI, Inc. (“Tempus” or the “Company”)(NASDAQ: TEM). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Tempus and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until August 12, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Tempus securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

On May 28, 2025, Spruce Point Capital Management (“Spruce Point”) published a report on Tempus, describing a number of “concerns” about the Company. Among other issues, the Spruce Point report asserted that the Company used “aggressive accounting and financial reporting”; that several members of the Company’s Board and “other executives have been associated with troubled companies that restated financial results”; and that “[k]ey strategic partnerships and deal announcement[s] with AstraZeneca and Pathos AI merit scrutiny.”

On this news, Tempus’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on May 28, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

