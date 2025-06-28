AIXA Miner Launches Mobile App to Help Users Earn Passive Crypto Income Anywhere

DENVER, CO, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new app offers hardware-free, AI-powered mining with daily payouts—ideal for both beginners and seasoned crypto users

June 2025 — AIXA Miner, a leading cloud mining platform, has officially launched its new mobile app, giving users around the world instant access to passive crypto income directly from their smartphones. The app offers a complete, zero-hardware mining experience—powered by artificial intelligence and renewable energy—designed to make digital asset earning as seamless as checking your messages.

With the crypto industry entering a more mature phase in 2025, and Bitcoin stabilizing around the $106,000 mark, more users are seeking practical, lower-risk ways to grow their holdings. AIXA Miner’s mobile app answers this demand with a secure, hands-free mining solution that anyone can access in minutes.







Mining From Your Pocket—No Hardware, No Complexity

The AIXA Miner app is built for simplicity. Users can create an account, select a mining contract, and start earning daily, all within a few taps. There's no need for expensive mining rigs, technical setup, or worrying about high energy bills.

The app supports real-time tracking, easy withdrawals, and reinvestment tools, providing full control over mining performance directly from your phone. Whether you're commuting, at home, or traveling, mining continues in the background—24/7.

New Scalable Contracts for All Experience Levels

To match the mobile launch, AIXA Miner is rolling out new short-term and long-term contract options designed to fit every lifestyle and goal:

Contract Name Duration Ideal For Starter Plan Under 7 days New users testing cloud mining Core Plan 14–30 days Users looking for consistent returns Plus Plan 31–90 days Passive income seekers with mid-term goals Premium Plan 90+ days Experienced users aiming for max ROI

All contracts come with daily earnings, zero maintenance requirements, and automatic performance optimization via AIXA’s proprietary AI engine.

AI Efficiency + Renewable Energy = Smarter, Cleaner Mining

AIXA Miner’s cloud infrastructure is powered entirely by clean energy—including solar and wind—ensuring an environmentally responsible mining experience. Its AI engine intelligently shifts mining power to the most profitable cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin, maximizing returns while keeping energy use low.

This system reduces costs and improves earning stability, especially during times of market fluctuation.

Enterprise-Grade Security Built In

Security remains a top priority for AIXA Miner. The mobile app is backed by the same robust infrastructure as its web platform:

Cold wallet storage

End-to-end SSL encryption

Multi-signature verification

Daily audits and live DDoS protection

These features ensure funds remain protected at all times, giving users peace of mind as they mine and manage their assets.

A Platform for Everyone

The AIXA Miner app is designed to benefit:

Newcomers exploring crypto without risk or complexity

exploring crypto without risk or complexity Passive income seekers wanting hands-free earnings

wanting hands-free earnings Investors diversifying with non-trading strategies

diversifying with non-trading strategies Eco-conscious users seeking sustainable crypto options

The app’s intuitive interface and smart automation make it accessible for all, regardless of experience level.

AIXA Miner’s Commitment to Accessibility

“We wanted to bring cloud mining to people’s fingertips—literally,” said a company spokesperson. “This mobile launch is part of our larger mission to make passive crypto income simple, secure, and sustainable for anyone, anywhere.”

With this launch, AIXA Miner continues to reshape what it means to participate in cryptocurrency, eliminating traditional barriers like high upfront costs, technical knowledge, and energy demands.

About AIXA Miner

AIXA Miner is a cloud mining platform committed to simplifying cryptocurrency mining through advanced AI technology, zero-hardware solutions, and a clean energy infrastructure. Designed for ease of use and long-term sustainability, AIXA Miner allows users to earn passive income from Bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies without the need for complex setups.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.