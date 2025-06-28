XRP News: Vaultro Finance $VLT Presale on XRPL Surpasses 90% with Just 12 Hours Left – Join $VLT Presale

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultro Finance has just smashed through another landmark: over 90% of its $VLT presale allocation has now been claimed. With only 12 hours remaining and 10% of tokens left, this surge underscores the feverish demand for XRPL’s first fully decentralized index fund protocol, investors are scrambling to secure their positions before the last tranche vanishes.

XRP Momentum Fuels the Investors Interest

The XRP market itself is riding high. As of today, XRP trades around $2.20, up 3.8% in the past 24 hours on renewed ETF optimism and fresh institutional inflows exceeding $450 million in the last month . On-chain data highlights that daily ledger transactions surpassed 5.3 million on June 20, a record driven by genuine DeFi activity rather than speculation . Whale addresses continue to accumulate, pushing the total number of 1M+ XRP wallets to 2,750, a new high .

Effortless On-Chain Diversification

Vaultro protocol has logged a 60% increase in unique visitors over the last 48 hours. Users experience a clean, three-step workflow: select a “Smart Fund” theme be it AI innovators, capital-preserving stablecoins, DeFi blue-chips, or XRPL heavyweights confirm allocation, and let Vaultro’s smart contracts execute seamless, multi-token swaps.

$VLT: Gateway to Governance and Rewards

The $VLT token unlocks:

Fund Creation Rights —the ability to launch new index strategies

Governance Voting —influence fund listings, fee parameters, and protocol upgrades

Staking Rewards —earn up to 12% APR in native staking pools

Fee Discounts—enjoy 50% off minting, burning, and rebalancing fees

Community engagement is at a peak: Vaultro’s Telegram group has significantly increased this week, and Twitter followers jumped 35%, reflecting unbridled excitement.

Locked-In 30% Listing Premium

To amplify urgency, Vaultro Finance reconfirms a 30% guaranteed uplift at token listing. Contributors securing $VLT at 1 XRP for 8 VLT can expect trades at 1 XRP for 6.15 VLT on day one locking in immediate, risk-free gains before wider market demand sets in.

$VLT Presale Details:

Price: 1 XRP = 8 VLT

Listing Price: 1 XRP = 6.15 VLT

Hardcap: 60,000 XRP (90% already sold)



$VLT Presale Portal: https://sale.vaultro.finance

Last Chance: Only 10% Left

With 90% sold and a shrinking 10% supply, the final window for participation is closing fast. To claim your share:

Install an XRP-native wallet (e.g., Xaman, FirstLedger). Contribute a minimum of 200 XRP at sale.vaultro.finance .

This is your last call to join XRPL’s hottest DeFi launch. Secure your $VLT Token now before the final 10% disappears and the presale closes for good.

For more details on Vaultro Finance and the $VLT presale visit;

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4bbdcfd0-ddc0-4f81-b7fa-0058d9e76ad6