GradGuard Honors National Insurance Awareness Day by Awarding $15,000 in Scholarships to College Students

PHOENIX, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GradGuard, the authority in helping protect students and their families from the risks of college life through its pioneering tuition and renters insurance programs, is pleased to announce the winners of its inaugural scholarship program, awarding $3,000 each to five outstanding students across the country.

As part of its mission to help schools educate and protect students from the risks of college life, GradGuard launched the no-essay scholarship program to highlight the importance of being prepared for the unexpected. With nearly 600 applicants nationwide, the five winners were selected for their content, creativity, and presentation style in sharing personal college experiences, stories, or real-world scenarios that demonstrate the value of tuition or renters protection to enable students to overcome common disruptions to college life.

“Hearing the authentic voices of students helps to demonstrate that the risks are real,” said John Fees, GradGuard’s co-founder. “With nearly 2,000 annual campus fires and more than 22,000 crimes reported annually the value of renters insurance to protect students from theft or damages is a vital consideration, while tuition insurance can helps to safeguard their financial investment if they need to withdraw for a covered reason such as an accident, injury or physcal or mental health condition.”

2025 Scholarship Winners:

Emily Goldner-Morgan, Boise State University

Jazmin Goodwin, Arizona State University

Kara Haj, University of California, Los Angeles

Wes Orr, Abilene Christian University

Michael Seepersaud, Georgian Court University

Each student will receive $3,000 to help offset tuition, books, housing, or other college-related expenses.

National Insurance Awareness Day, observed annually on June 28, serves as a vital reminder for the nearly 20 million college students to assess their insurance needs and ensure adequate protection against the unique risks of college life. GradGuard’s scholarship program and its work with more than 650 colleges and universities help to promote greater financial literacy and enable students to make smart decisions to protect themselves from financial risks that can otherwise disrupt their education.

"We believe in investing directly in students, and our scholarship program is a testament to that commitment," adds Fees. “Congratulations to Emily, Jazmin, Kara, Wes, and Michael. We are incredibly proud to support their academic pursuits and wish them all the best."

For more information about GradGuard’s college renters and tuition insurance programs, and to learn about future scholarship opportunities, please visit www.gradguard.com.

About GradGuard:

GradGuard is the authority on helping schools educate and protect students from the risks of college life. As the #1 source of college tuition and renters insurance, GradGuard’s pioneering protections have served more than 1.8 million students at more than 1,900 unique institutions.

To learn more, visit www.gradguard.com.

