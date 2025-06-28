BAY Miner provides smarter AI cloud mining services for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana, and Bitcoin breaks through $105,000

Earn Passive Crypto Income from Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana with AI-Powered Cloud Mining — No Hardware Needed

Denver, Colorado, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the geopolitical situation evolves, the cryptocurrency market is surging again, with Bitcoin having risen back above $105,000, while Ethereum and Solana have rebounded to key resistance levels. In this environment, investors are seeking stable, smart sources of passive income in the cryptocurrency space. BAY Miner is a global AI cloud mining platform that strives to be the top solution for secure, hardware-free mining.

What Is BAY Miner?
BAY Miner is a multi-asset cloud mining platform optimized for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. By leveraging artificial intelligence, the platform intelligently allocates hash power to maximize user profits while minimizing technical complexity.

Why Cloud Mining Matters in 2025
With the recent Bitcoin halving event and increasing institutional adoption of digital assets, cloud mining has emerged as a top Google-searched solution for retail investors seeking passive income. Unlike traditional setups, cloud mining with BAY Miner requires zero maintenance, zero hardware, and delivers automated daily payouts.

Main features of BAY Miner:

  • AI-optimized mining: The smart contract system dynamically adjusts the computing power to achieve the best returns
  • Multi-currency support: You can mine BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, LTC and DOGE at the same time
  • Mobile-friendly access: Mining can be done at any time through mobile phones or browsers
  • Flexible contract plans: You can choose short-term trials or high-return computing power contracts
  • Referral rewards: Invite friends and family to get rewards

Click here for full contract details

Crypto Market Momentum:

The global cryptocurrency market continues to expand, with Google Trends data showing peak interest in search terms such as “Bitcoin halving,” “AI crypto tools,” and “best cloud mining platform 2025.”

  • Bitcoin (BTC): Trading above $105K amid ETF inflows and bullish sentiment
  • Ethereum (ETH): Boosted by Layer-2 scalability upgrades and staking growth
  • Solana (SOL): Surging with NFT and DeFi adoption, hitting $140 resistance
  • XRP: Attracting attention as ETF rumors and legal clarity drive volatility
  • Litecoin (LTC): Regaining momentum as adoption in payments returns
  • Dogecoin (DOGE): Revived by community interest and memecoin narratives

 

Quote:

"BAY Miner is designed to make crypto mining accessible to everyone — from newcomers to seasoned investors. Our AI engine ensures maximum efficiency, and our multi-coin support gives users more choices and better returns."

— BAY Miner CTO

Call to Action

Start mining smarter today. Visit www.bayminer.com to claim your $15 welcome contract and experience risk-free crypto income generation.

About BAY Miner

BAY Miner is a global AI-powered cloud mining platform built for accessibility, security, and long-term profitability. With cutting-edge optimization, transparent earnings, and contract flexibility, BAY Miner is redefining how the world mines crypto.

Contact Information

Website: www.bayminer.com

Email: info@bayminer.com

App: Download Now

 

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of financial loss. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
