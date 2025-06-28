SunnyMining Unveils Institutional AI Cloud Mining to Provide Predictable Daily Crypto Returns

Manchester, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid declining trust in centralized platforms and increasing market volatility, more crypto investors are turning to hardware-free, automated solutions for passive income. SunnyMining today announced the launch of its next-generation AI-powered cloud mining system, designed to help users earn stable daily returns from leading assets such as BTC, DOGE, and XRP.





According to information officially provided by SunnyMining , the new generation of AI cloud mining system is built based on intelligent computing power scheduling and automatic contract execution, aiming to provide predictable and stable daily cryptocurrency returns, suitable for individual and institutional investors.

The core advantages of the platform include:

Predictable daily income: fixed return structure, users can view dashboard data in real time

No equipment deployment required: no mining machine, no settings, zero threshold for operation

Automatic return of principal: the system returns the initial investment after the contract ends

Low threshold starting investment: only $100 to start, suitable for users of different levels

Support multi-currency configuration: flexibly select mainstream assets such as BTC, DOGE, XRP, etc.

AI intelligent scheduling optimization: dynamically adjust mining efficiency to adapt to market changes

In addition, SunnyMining provides a $15 reward for newly registered users, which can be used to directly experience the cloud mining service without the need to recharge or configure equipment, and daily income can be started with zero threshold.

SunnyMining cloud mining operation process:

Register an account: Create an account immediately and receive new member rewards

Start mining: Select a suitable plan, the system will automatically run and distribute income daily





Check progress: Real-time dashboard tracks income and returns, no equipment configuration required

The launch of the new system marks a new stage for SunnyMining in the field of AI cloud mining, providing a more efficient and automated solution for global users who want to obtain stable returns.

About SunnyMining

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Manchester, UK, SunnyMining is a technology platform focusing on AI cloud mining, dedicated to providing stable and automated daily cryptocurrency income to users around the world. It supports multi-currency mining and focuses on building a cloud mining ecosystem that is transparent, user-friendly, compliant and reliable, helping users to easily participate in the crypto economy.





For media inquiries, please contact:

SunnyMining

info@sunnymining.com

50 Liverpool Street Salford, Manchester, United Kingdom, M5 4LT

https://sunnymining.com/

