WASHINGTON, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a detailed report by a former $4 billion hedge fund manager, the next great American infrastructure buildout isn’t happening in factories or freeways—but in data centers, server rooms, and AI training facilities.

Enrique Abeyta, a veteran of Wall Street’s tech boom cycles, points to a powerful AI system known as Dojo—designed to process real-world video at massive scale—as the kind of infrastructure investment that could define the next decade.

“This is how you train the most advanced AI in the world,” Abeyta said. “Dojo can analyze over 160 billion frames of video per day… and it’s just getting started”.

A System Built for Scale

Dojo is already being used to power neural networks for autonomous vehicles, but analysts say its reach could extend much further. “Dojo applications longer-term can extend beyond the auto industry,” according to Morgan Stanley .

From robotics and healthcare to military systems and industrial automation, Abeyta believes this class of computing will be as foundational to the AI age as railroads were to the industrial era.

Backed by Federal Dollars

Dojo’s development partner is “expecting to receive billions of dollars from the Trump administration,” following the signing of a new executive order: “Removing Barriers to American AI Innovation” .

“President Trump wants to make America the AI superpower of the world,” Abeyta said. “And this technology is part of that ambition”.

Countdown to Deployment

The system’s first major real-world deployment is expected August 1st , when a full self-driving platform trained on Dojo is scheduled for release.

“That’s when this AI infrastructure stops being theoretical,” Abeyta said. “It becomes real—and it starts scaling”.

About Enrique Abeyta

Enrique Abeyta is a former Wall Street hedge fund manager who oversaw up to $4 billion in assets. He now publishes Breaking Profits, a research service focused on disruptive technologies and macroeconomic shifts, delivering institutional-level insight to everyday readers.