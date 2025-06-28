XRP News: Vaultro Finance $VLT Presale on XRP Enters Final 12 Hours – Secure Your $VLT Before The Presale Ends

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The moment of truth is here: with only 12 hours remaining, Vaultro Finance’s $VLT presale is hurtling toward its finish line, having already claimed 90% of its token allocation. As the clock ticks down, fierce FOMO is driving investors to lock in positions on XRPL’s groundbreaking on-chain index fund protocol.

$VLT Token

XRP’s Bullish Momentum Amplifies Demand

XRP itself is on fire, trading around $2.20 today after a 5% surge in the last 24 hours . Market data shows daily active XRP addresses topping 210,000, a level not seen since late 2023. Institutional on-ramps are also gaining pace: a recent report highlighted over $420 million in inflows to XRP-based ETFs this month alone . This whirlwind of activity has funneled unprecedented attention and capital into Vaultro’s presale .

Frictionless Index Fund Creation

Vaultro’s finance protocol has recorded a 50% spike in unique sessions over the past 12 hours. New entrants are greeted by a frictionless, three-step process: select a “Smart Fund” theme ranging from AI innovation tokens and stablecoins to DeFi blue-chips confirm your allocation, and let Vaultro’s smart contracts handle the rest.

$VLT Token: Your All-Access Pass

Ownership of $VLT means:

Fund Creation Rights: Only $VLT holders can mint new index strategies.

Only $VLT holders can mint new index strategies. Governance Power: Vote on featured funds, fee structures, and protocol upgrades.

Vote on featured funds, fee structures, and protocol upgrades. Staking Yields: Earn up to 12% APR by locking $VLT in native pools.

Earn up to by locking $VLT in native pools. Fee Savings: Enjoy 50% discounts on all minting, burning, and rebalancing transactions.

With 18 active governance proposals and community-driven feature releases queued, $VLT holders are writing Vaultro’s roadmap in real time.

$VLT Presale

Guaranteed 30% Listing Premium

Adding to the rush, Vaultro Finance reconfirms a 30% uplift at token listing. Contributors securing $VLT at 1 XRP for 8 VLT will trade at 1 XRP for 6.15 VLT on day one—ensuring immediate, risk-free upside.

$VLT Presale Details:

Price: 1 XRP = 8 VLT

Listing Price: 1 XRP = 6.15 VLT

Hardcap: 60,000 XRP (90% already sold)





$VLT Presale Portal: https://sale.vaultro.finance

Final 12-Hour Countdown: Take Action Now

With 90% sold and only 10% of tokens left, this is the last call. To participate:

Install an XRP-native wallet (Xaman, FirstLedger, etc.) Contribute a minimum of 200 XRP at sale.vaultro.finance .

Do not let this opportunity slip away. The future of on-chain index fund investing on XRPL is here secure your $VLT now before the presale closes in 12 hours.

