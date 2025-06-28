XRP News: $NMA Presale Surges Past Expectations, Setting a tune as the Next DeFi Mover as they Prepare for Full Launch of AI Agent Protocol

LEEDS, United Kingdom, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated Nimanode (NMA) Presale has so far surpassed expectations, with a massive 35% filled in their Presale as they are set to Launch V1 of their AI Agent Protocol.

Nimanode , coined the “first no-code AI agent platform built natively on the XRP Ledger”, presents a no-brainer opportunity to what is poised to be the next evolution of DeFi on XRP.

Analysts have predicted $NMA could deliver high returns as we prepare for an alt season once it debuts on major decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

$NMA Presale

Why Massive Investor Interest in Nimanode?

As XRP regains mainstream momentum, bolstered by its inclusion in the U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve and growing interest from institutional investors, Nimanode is emerging as a key infrastructure provider on the XRP Ledger. Designed to simplify, secure, and strategically enhance its users Web3 experience, Nimanode is well-positioned to lead the next wave of intelligent blockchain automation.

In a comment from one of the development team members “ V1 of our AI Agent Protocol is already in development, presale participants will have the exclusive early access to becoming testers and in turn earn from rewards we have to offer”. This highlights the importance of being an early holder of $NMA offering multiple benefits to early birds via rewards and higher prices.

Core Features at a Glance

Zero-Code Agent Builder – Easily create and configure AI agents through a drag-and-drop interface

Autonomous Execution – Agents perform on-chain tasks, react to data feeds, and interact across dApps

Agent Marketplace – Build, deploy and monetize AI agents within a Nimanode ecosystem

XRPL Integration – High-speed, low-cost, and eco-friendly infrastructure to power scalable agent activity.

Why hold $NMA Token

At the core of Nimanode ecosystem lies $NMA, the platform’s native utility token. $NMA will be in the Agent Marketplace, where users can license, share, and monetize AI agents with other users and businesses. Combined with its SDK for developers and drag-and-drop builder for creators, Nimanode is positioning itself as a hub for Web3 automation and on-chain labor.

$NMA , the platform’s utility token, is used for:

Deploying and upgrading agents



Licensing agents via the marketplace



Staking to earn protocol rewards



Participating in decentralized governance

Market Analysts already predict strong upside upon exchange listing of $NMA as demand for agent-based infrastructure gains traction.

This is a chance to invest in $NMA before its Listing at 25% higher than Presale value, however whales position for more as they eye a 10X surge on Launch.

Following the presale, $XDX will be listed on major exchanges:

Binance

Gate.io

MEXC

BitMart

FirstLedger

MagneticX

Participate in the $NMA Presale

$NMA Presale is Live now on the official Nimanode Presale Page



How to participate in the Presale

Buy XRP from reputable exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit Send them to an XRP Compatible Wallet (Xaman recommended) to hold your purchased XRP. Go to Nimanode’s presale page , copy the deposit address, and send your XRP to it. Receive your tokens via airdrop 24 hours after the presale concludes.

Don’t Miss Out Nimanode’s Innovation on XRP

AI driven systems are poised to be the future, Nimanode is Pioneering a charge to bring AI to the XRP Ledger.

Nimanode isn’t just creating another DeFi app, Chatbot, or AI demo. It’s building a protocol layer where artificial intelligence doesn’t just support the blockchain, but lives on it.

Secure your Spot Now!

Connect with Nimanode

Website: https://nimanode.com

Twitter/X: https://x.com/nimanodeai

Telegram: https://t.me/nimanodeAI

Documentation: https://docs.nimanode.com



Contact:

Nick Lambert

contact@nimanode.com

