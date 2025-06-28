PASCAGOULA, Miss., June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) christened today the future USS Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129), the third Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer to be built at the company’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division.

The ship’s name honors former U.S. Sen. Jeremiah Denton Jr., a Vietnam War veteran who was awarded the Navy Cross for his heroism as a prisoner of war. Denton spent 34 years as a naval aviator, including eight years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. He is known for his act of genius during a televised broadcast in captivity, when Denton spelled out the word “torture” through Morse code using his eyes to blink the code. Following his Navy career, Denton was elected to the U.S. Senate representing his home state of Alabama in 1980.

“Today, we honor the skilled work of our Ingalls shipbuilders and the enduring spirit of Adm. Jeremiah Denton, a man who, under unimaginable pressure, exemplified strength, sacrifice, leadership and resilience,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Blanchette said. “When we christen a ship, we celebrate a joint mission with our Navy industry partners, one that connects the work we do here in Pascagoula to the safety and security of our nation and the free world.”

Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research Development and Acquisition Brett Seidle was the keynote speaker. He highlighted the importance of naval ships, the legacy of the ship’s namesake, and recognized the shipbuilding workforce as a vital national asset.

Photos accompanying this release are available at: http://hii.com/news/hii-christens-guided-missile-destroyer-jeremiah-denton-ddg-129/.

“Today we christen not just a ship, but we make a statement — a powerful steel forged testament to America resolve,” Seidle said. “The future USS Jeremiah Denton will sail as a reminder to the world, much like her namesake, the United States does not back down. The United States does not break and we do not forget our heroes. That is the legacy that this warship carriers forward.”

The ship’s co-sponsors and daughters of the namesake, Madeleine Denton Doak and Mary Denton Lewis, performed the traditional bottle-breaking ceremony against the bow to formally christen the ship. Madeline represented the family by providing remarks and paying tribute to her late father and mother who were Alabama natives.

“This magnificent ship was built by their neighbors (Mississippi), men and women who understand their skills, hard work and precise attention to detail that are vital in keeping our world safe.”

Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers represent the next generation of surface combatants and incorporate a number of design modifications that collectively provide significantly enhanced capability. Upgrades include the AN/SPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) and the Aegis Baseline 10 Combat System required to keep pace with the threats well into the 21st century.

Ingalls has delivered 35 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the U.S. Navy including the first Flight III, USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), in June of 2023. In addition, Ingalls Shipbuilding has five Flight IIIs currently under construction including Ted Stevens (DDG 128), Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129), George M. Neal (DDG 131), Sam Nunn (DDG 133) and Thad Cochran (DDG 135).

Video of the ceremony, along with additional information on DDG 129, and the Arleigh Burke-class program, can be found at Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129) Christening - HII.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.hii.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/wearehii

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearehii

HII Contact:

Kimberly K. Aguillard

228-355-5663

Kimberly.K.Aguillard@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a81bdc3-ed45-4963-971e-f44d4588da00