ZA Miner Introduces Short-Term Mining Contracts to Boost Passive Income Opportunities

London, UK , June 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Short-Term Crypto Mining Contracts Offer Fast, Flexible Passive Income with Full Fund Security — No Hardware or Technical Knowledge Required

June 2025 — As crypto markets continue to evolve, ZA Miner has launched a new series of short-term cloud mining contracts designed for users seeking quick, low-risk passive income without long-term commitments.

With a focus on accessibility, fund safety, and fast ROI, these contracts are ideal for first-time crypto investors, those testing new strategies, or anyone looking to diversify income streams with minimal effort and no hardware setup.





New Short-Term Contracts for Passive Income

ZA Miner’s new contracts are optimized to deliver returns within days or weeks, making them one of the fastest crypto-earning options on the market. Each plan uses AI to adjust mining power in real-time for maximum profitability.

Contract Name Duration Daily Return Minimum Deposit Key Benefit Starter Boost 1 Days 2% $100 Ideal for new users & testing Basic Power 2 Days 3.5% $200 Short, steady passive income Smart Week 6 Days 1.72% $1200 More profit with a low time lock Quick Yield 2 Days 4.24% $12080 Mid-range plan for higher output

Returns are credited daily and can be withdrawn anytime after contract maturity.

Who Should Try These Contracts?

These short-term plans are designed for:

New crypto users who want to start earning without risk

who want to start earning without risk Passive income seekers looking for short lock-in periods

looking for short lock-in periods Busy professionals who want hassle-free return

who want hassle-free return Crypto holders interested in low-effort diversification

interested in low-effort diversification Students or small investors exploring mining on a budget





No hardware, no complex setup — just deposit and earn. All it takes is a few clicks.

Security You Can Trust

ZA Miner’s platform is built with institutional-grade security to protect your funds and data:

Cold Wallet Storage – User funds are stored offline to prevent cyber threats.

– User funds are stored offline to prevent cyber threats. Multi-Layer Encryption – End-to-end SSL and user authentication protocols.

– End-to-end SSL and user authentication protocols. Regulatory Compliance – Fully licensed and audited regularly.

– Fully licensed and audited regularly. Cloudflare® & McAfee® Secure – Industry-standard infrastructure to detect and stop fraud.

ZA Miner also offers real-time monitoring, smart contract transparency, and daily performance updates — so you’re never in the dark.

More Features That Make ZA Miner Stand Out

AI-Driven Mining – Automatically mines the most profitable coins

– Automatically mines the most profitable coins Eco-Friendly – 100% renewable energy-powered data centers

– 100% renewable energy-powered data centers Mobile-Friendly – Mine and manage your account via app or browser

– Mine and manage your account via app or browser Flexible Withdrawals – Withdraw to BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, XRP, USDT, or USDC

– Withdraw to BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, XRP, USDT, or USDC Global Access – Available to users in over 100 countries

Get Started in Minutes

Sign up on zaminer.com

Choose your preferred short-term contract Deposit crypto (minimums start at just $10) Start earning — your income begins accumulating daily!

Final Thoughts

With this new short-term contract lineup, ZA Miner continues its mission to democratize crypto mining. Whether you're looking to start small or optimize your idle crypto, these contracts offer a secure, fast, and sustainable path to earning passive income.

“These plans are made for everyday people—not just crypto pros,” a ZA Miner spokesperson shared. “We're building a platform where anyone can benefit from blockchain without the burden of hardware or high risk.”

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.