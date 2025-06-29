AIXA Miner Launches Scalable AI-Powered Contracts Amid Crypto Market Pullback

DENVER, CO, June 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New eco-friendly plans offer adaptive cloud mining with daily income, zero hardware, and enhanced security

June 2025 — As the global cryptocurrency market experiences a modest pullback this June, AIXA Miner is making a timely announcement: the launch of its new Scalable Cloud Mining Plans. These plans are designed to help users maintain steady passive income by leveraging AI-driven optimization and sustainable mining infrastructure, without needing to purchase or manage any mining hardware.





With Bitcoin trading around $106,000 and investor sentiment shifting toward income-based strategies, AIXA Miner’s updated offerings provide a practical, secure way for individuals to benefit from crypto mining regardless of market conditions.

Why the Launch Matters

Market volatility has pushed more users to explore low-risk alternatives to traditional trading. AIXA Miner’s platform responds to this demand by offering plug-and-play contracts that run entirely in the cloud. Users can start earning cryptocurrency from their phone or browser in just minutes, without needing technical expertise or physical mining equipment.

Scalable Mining Plans at a Glance



Plan Type Duration Key Features Trial Plan Less than 7 days Perfect for beginners trying cloud mining for the first time Core Plan 14–30 days Balanced returns and a low-risk entry point Plus Plan 31–90 days Enhanced performance and optimized earnings Premium Plan 90+ days Designed for long-term users seeking maximum ROI

Each plan includes automatic daily earnings, portfolio insights, and the ability to withdraw or reinvest with just a few clicks.

AI Optimization Meets Green Energy

At the core of AIXA Miner’s service is a smart allocation engine that distributes mining power across the most profitable cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. This ensures users are always earning from the best-performing networks.

All mining operations are powered by renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, aligning AIXA Miner’s infrastructure with global sustainability goals. The company’s facilities are carbon-neutral and built to scale without increasing environmental impact.

Who Can Benefit from AIXA Miner Plans?

Newcomers to crypto looking for an easy, guided entry

Passive income seekers seeking consistent daily payouts

Investors wanting exposure to mining without a technical setup

Eco-conscious users prefer sustainable infrastructure





How to Get Started

Getting started is simple. New users can sign up through the AIXA Miner website or mobile app, choose a mining plan that fits their goals, and begin earning almost immediately. With real-time dashboards and 24/7 access, managing and monitoring mining performance is intuitive and hassle-free.

Final Statement

“As markets contract, your mining income doesn’t have to,” said a spokesperson for AIXA Miner. “Our scalable cloud mining plans are designed to offer stability and accessibility for everyone, from first-time users to experienced crypto holders.”

The launch of these new plans marks another step in AIXA Miner’s mission to democratize digital mining by making it simpler, greener, and more profitable for users around the world.

About AIXA Miner

AIXA Miner is a cloud mining platform committed to simplifying cryptocurrency mining through advanced AI technology, zero-hardware solutions, and a clean energy infrastructure. Designed for ease of use and long-term sustainability, AIXA Miner allows users to earn passive income from Bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies without the need for complex setups.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.