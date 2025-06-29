HASHJ Launches CloudMining™: Get an Instant US$18 + US$100 Cloud-Mining Bonus, Zero Maintenance, and Fixed Daily Yields—Passive Crypto Mining for Everyone

Global digital-mining infrastructure provider HASHJ today unveiled the fully-upgraded CloudMining™ platform and opened it to users everywhere, transforming cloud mining from niche service to mainstream income stream.

London, UK, June 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global digital-mining infrastructure provider HASHJ today unveiled the fully-upgraded CloudMining™ platform and opened it to users everywhere, transforming cloud mining from niche service to mainstream income stream. The release pairs HASHJ’s trademark regulatory transparency with high energy efficiency and upgrades the sign-up reward to US$18 in cash plus US$100 in cloud mining credit, enabling newcomers to see real returns within 24 hours.

“With nothing more than a smartphone and a few taps, XRP, BTC, or ETH can be converted from highly volatile assets into a stable daily cash flow,” said HASHJ’s APAC Operations Director at the launch event.

1 | What Is CloudMining™?

CloudMining™ is HASHJ’s “one-click cloud mining subscription,” bundling the entire proof-of-work process—hardware purchase → deployment & maintenance → power management—into the cloud. Users simply choose a contract and start receiving daily payouts in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple (XRP) and other major coins within 24 hours.

Step                                                       What You Do                                                                               What HASHJ Does Behind the Scenes
Claim sign-up bonusUS$18 cash + US$100 cloud-mining creditActivates a personal mining pool; issues US$1 trial credit daily
Pick a contract2- to 180-day plans from US$100 to US$1 millionAllocates hash power across 100+ green-energy farms worldwide
Earn automatically24-hour countdown; system settles dailyAI shifts power to the coin with the highest USD/MH yield
Withdraw / compoundOne click at any timeOn-chain transparent payout; zero internal fees to reallocate power

 


2 | Key Advantages

Feature                                                        Detail                                                                                                                        Investor Benefit
Instant BonusUS$18 cash + US$100 cloud mining creditRisk-free trial of real earnings
Fixed-Return ContractsClear daily yield and total profit at maturityInsulated from market swings
Zero Hidden FeesNo hardware, maintenance, or electricity surcharges“What you see is what you earn”
Multi-Asset On/Off-RampBTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, SOL, and 10+ other majorsHigh liquidity
Referral RewardsUp to US$50,000 lump-sum + three-tier hash-power bonusesAmplify gains with zero capital
24/7 Operations100 % uptime via global green-energy farmsContinuous output, low-carbon footprint

3 | Get Started in Three Steps

  1. Visit https://hashj.com and register to claim your US$18 + US$100 cloud-mining bonus
  2. Choose a contract—from a 2-day, US$100 starter to a 180-day, US$1 million enterprise plan
  3. Enjoy daily payouts—withdraw once the balance reaches US$100, or compound with one click

4 | Market Context

  • Bitcoin (BTC): Post-halving hash-rate premiums soar; price holds above US$110,000
  • Ripple (XRP): Adopted by 50+ global banks for cross-border settlements

Against this backdrop, CloudMining™ converts volatile coin prices into fixed daily yields, providing a low-barrier passive-income path in 2025.

5 | About HASHJ

Founded in 2018, HASHJ operates or partners with more than 100 renewable-energy mining farms across 96 countries, managing 28.3 EH/s of hash power and 566 MW of hosting capacity. The company plans to reach 1 GW by the end of 2026, delivering institution-grade cloud mining services worldwide.

Media & Investor Contact

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
