Africa-China Trade Momentum Accelerates at Key Expo





The 4th China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) — Quality African Products

CHANGSHA, China, June 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haiwainet, the website of the overseas edition of the People's Daily, today reported, the 4th China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE), themed “China and Africa: Together Toward Modernization”, was successfully held in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province.

Marking its largest edition to date, the 2024 China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo drew over 30,000 attendees—including ministerial delegations from more than 40 African countries and over 1,000 African entrepreneurs.

During the event, 176 cooperation projects worth 11.39 billion U.S. dollars were signed, covering diverse sectors including construction and manufacturing, power and energy, transportation, information services, as well as culture and healthcare.

At the four-day event, more than 800 African products, ranging from Kenyan black tea to Congolese framed artwork, either debuted or expanded their presence in the Chinese market, a stable and promising destination supported by favorable policies and platforms.

“Hunan is emerging as a vital platform for fostering China-Africa economic and trade partnership. Next, we will enhance dialogue and coordination with our African partners, to ensure mutual understanding and jointly shape our cooperation approach,” Guo Ning, deputy director of Hunan's provincial department of commerce, told Haiwainet in an interview.

“China is our strong friend, and we share a vision of mutual respect and mutual success. I want to thank the Chinese government for even setting up a permanent Zambian Pavilion in China where Zambian businesses, products, and services are showcased. This is important to us because it gives us a dependable presence in China to conduct trade, promote business, and position Zambia as Africa’s rising hub for trade and investment,” Chipoka Mulenga, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry of Zambia, told Haiwainet.

Jointly organized by the Hunan Provincial Government and China’s Ministry of Commerce, this year’s event coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and marks the commencement of implementing outcomes from the 2024 FOCAC Beijing Summit.

Since FOCAC’s inception, China-Africa trade has achieved successive milestones, with China maintaining its position as Africa’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years. Bilateral trade volume surpassed 2 trillion CNY in 2024.

Company：Haiwainet

Contact Person: Sun Morong

Email: sunmorong@haiwainet.cn

Website: https://www.haiwainet.cn/

Telephone: 18618165642

City：Beijing, China

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e364b1b-cdec-4142-910c-faba206e37fa