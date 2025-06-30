Singapore's Acting Minister for Transport Visits WeRide Headquarters to Advance Cooperation on Autonomous Mobility

GUANGZHOU, China, June 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last Friday, Singapore's Acting Minister for Transport, Mr. Jeffrey Siow, led a high-level delegation to WeRide's (Nasdaq: WRD) headquarters in Guangzhou, underscoring growing cooperation between the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and WeRide to advance autonomous mobility and strengthen Singapore's public transport system.

Accompanying Acting Minister Siow were Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling; leaders from the National Transport Workers Union, National Taxi Association, and National Private Hire Vehicles Association; as well as representatives from the MOT and the Land Transport Authority (LTA). The delegation was welcomed by Tony Han, Founder and CEO of WeRide; Jennifer Li, CFO and Head of International of WeRide; Kerry Xu, General Manager of WeRide (Singapore); and other company leaders.





Tony Han, Founder and CEO of WeRide, receiving Acting Minister Siow, SMS Sun, and their delegation

Speaking to the media in front of WeRide's Robobus, Acting Minister Siow announced in a landmark move that Singapore will be deploying AVs in public housing estates by the end of 2025, integrating them into the national public transport network. The initial rollout will take place in Punggol, a town in northeastern Singapore, with plans to expand to Tengah, a newly developed "car-lite" town where AVs can deliver strong mobility value.

As Singapore faces an ageing population and labour shortages, autonomous mobility solutions such as Robobus and Robotaxi are seen as practical, scalable ways to strengthen connectivity across the public transport system. Minister Siow noted that autonomous vehicles can help ease manpower constraints and support services such as night buses or feeder routes which are currently challenging to operate. He added that public transport operators have been exploring AVs for some time and are now partnering with companies like WeRide to bring them into service.

As part of the program, Acting Minister Siow and SMS Sun engaged with senior WeRide leaders about the company's technology, Singapore operations, and future deployment plans. This discussion reaffirmed a shared commitment to deepen cooperation in autonomous driving R&D and commercialization, aligning with Singapore's vision to accelerate AV adoption over the next five years. The delegation also rode WeRide's Robobus and Robotaxi, experiencing firsthand how AVs address real-world transport needs.

WeRide welcomes Singapore's bold push for autonomous mobility and has been actively contributing to the next phase of public transport innovation through its AVs. As a leading provider of autonomous driving solutions in Singapore, WeRide offers the widest range of commercial use cases locally, with regular operations across sectors such as public transport and urban sanitation.

Since June 2024, WeRide's Robobus at Resorts World Sentosa has completed a year of safe operations, connecting locations such as Equarius Hotel, Hotel Michael, and Hotel Ora. In November 2024, the company launched Singapore's first commercialized autonomous sanitation project by deploying its Robosweeper S6 and S1 at Marina Coastal Drive and the Esplanade. This milestone came just one week after WeRide secured M1 and T1 licenses from the LTA, demonstrating swift compliance with regulatory and operational standards.

Looking ahead, WeRide aims to deepen partnerships with local regulators and stakeholders to introduce more validated products and scalable business models across Singapore. On a global level, the company will continue collaborating with forward-looking ministries to build smarter, sustainable transport systems that meet the evolving needs of cities and their people.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 30 cities across 10 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in five markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named in Fortune Magazine's 2024 “The Future 50” list.

