Stalicla Secures CHF 2 Million Financing Led by Addex Therapeutics to Advance Precision Medicine Neurodevelopmental Disorder Programs

Geneva, Switzerland – June 30, 2025 – STALICLA SA, a Geneva-based clinical-stage biotech company pioneering precision medicine for neurodevelopmental and neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced the successful closing of a CHF 2 million financing led by Addex Therapeutics. This financing will sustain operations and program development in neurodevelopmental disorders as Stalicla prepares for its upcoming Series C and the partnering of key programs. This financing underscores investor confidence in Stalicla’s innovative DEPI precision neuro platform and its portfolio of precision autism assets, STP1 and STP2. The company is also progressing its STP7 (mavoglurant) program, the most clinically advanced mGluR5 negative allosteric modulator, having concluded a Phase 3 enabling drug-drug interaction study in October 2024. The Phase 3 development continues to be financed by National Institute of Health-National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIH-NIDA) under a Collaborative Research and Development Agreement.



As part of this financing, Tim Dyer has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Stalicla and nominated as Chairman.

“This financing is a key step in securing our runway to reach a number of important milestones including our Series C financing,” said Lynn Durham, CEO of Stalicla. “We are grateful for the support from the Addex-led syndicate, which enables us to continue advancing our precision medicine programs and prepare for transformative clinical trials in autism and substance use disorders.”

“Stalicla has built a world leading precision medicine neurodevelopment disorder platform and portfolio of clinical stage assets as well as adding tremendous value to their Phase 3 ready substance use disorders asset, STP7,” said Tim Dyer, CEO of Addex and Chairman of Stalicla. “We look forward to supporting Lynn Durham and her team as they bring these important medicines to patients.”

About STALICLA:

Stalicla SA, a Swiss clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, has raised over $50m to date in equity and more than $30m in non-dilutive funding to propel its mission to transform the landscape of neurodevelopmental disorder (NDD) treatments. The company has established a clinically validated neuro precision development platform that effectively identifies stratified patient subgroups, enabling the advancement of personalized treatment options. Currently, Stalicla is preparing to initiate Phase 2 trials for its leading NDD asset, STP1, along with a second asset, both targeting specific subpopulations within autism. Additionally, STP7 (Mavoglurant) is progressing towards Phase 3 trials, with full funding provided by the US government.

For more information, please visit: www.stalicla.com.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of novel small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Addex’s lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is under evaluation for future development in brain injury recovery, including post-stroke and traumatic brain injury recovery. Addex’s partner, Indivior, has selected a GABAB PAM drug candidate for development in substance use disorders and has successfully completed IND enabling studies. Addex is advancing an independent GABAB PAM program for chronic cough. Addex also holds a 20% equity interest in a private spin out company, Neurosterix LLC, which is advancing a portfolio of allosteric modulator programs, including M4 PAM for schizophrenia, mGlu7 NAM for mood disorders and mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders. Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol “ADXN” on each exchange.

For more information, please visit www.addextherapeutics.com

