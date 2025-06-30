Nicox Announces Last Patient Completes the NCX 470 Denali Phase 3 Clinical Trial

Results expected mid-August to mid-September 2025 New Drug Application (NDA) submission in the U.S. targeted for H1 2026 June 30, 2025 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that the last patient has completed the Denali Phase 3 trial, evaluating the efficacy and safety of NCX 470, its lead compound, in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. With this milestone reached, all patients have now completed their treatment and follow-up visits.



A total of 696 patients were enrolled in the trial and topline results are expected mid-August to mid-September 2025.



“Reaching the milestone of the last patient last visit in the Denali Phase 3 trial is a great achievement by our clinical sites, our partner Ocumension and the Nicox development team who have continued to drive this trial. I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in the conduct of the Denali trial including our patients, investigators and their staff.” said Doug Hubatsch, Chief Scientific Officer of Nicox “We look forward to announcing the topline results in the near future, which we expect will further consolidate the profile of NCX 470 and confirm its potential in the glaucoma market. We remain fully focused on completing the clinical development program and preparing for regulatory submissions.”



NCX 470, Nicox’s lead clinical product candidate, is a novel NO-donating bimatoprost eye drop, currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the lowering of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The Denali trial is evaluating the IOP lowering efficacy of once-daily dosed NCX 470 ophthalmic solution 0.1% compared to latanoprost ophthalmic solution 0.005% in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. It is a multi-country (U.S. and China) clinical trial financed equally by Nicox and Ocumension, Nicox’s exclusive licensee for China, Korea and Southeast Asia. The Denali trial, together with the already completed Mont Blanc trial, was designed to fulfil the clinical regulatory requirements to support New Drug Application (NDA) submissions of NCX 470 in the U.S. and China. All remaining NDA-enabling pharmacokinetic and non-clinical studies necessary to support the U.S. NDA filing are on track. Subject to securing a U.S. partner, or obtaining the necessary funding, the Company estimates that a NDA for this country NCX 470 could potentially be submitted in H1 2026.



Key Future Milestones



Topline results are expected mid-August to mid-September 2025 NCX 470 Phase 3 clinical efficacy and long-term safety trials in Japan: Initiation expected in H2 2025 NCX 470 NDA filing in the United States: expected in H1 2026, subject to securing a U.S. partner, or obtaining the necessary funding