Press Release

VALLOUREC SECURES A SIGNIFICANT OCTG ORDER WITH ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY (ADNOC)

Meudon (France), June 30, 2025 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, has secured a significant order from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for the supply of more than 30,000 tons of carbon steel tubulars and associated accessories featuring VAM® premium connections. This order is part of the ongoing Long-Term Agreement (LTA) for the supply of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) between Vallourec and ADNOC.

This agreement also involves an integrated suite of services, such as VAM® Field Service and value-added digital solutions designed to optimize installation and maintenance practices. These services will ensure that ADNOC’s oil and gas fields operate with maximum efficiency.

To meet the project's supply and delivery requirements, production will be carried out across Vallourec’s industrial sites in Brazil, China, and Indonesia. This order fully aligns with ADNOC’s ambitious target of reaching 5 million barrels per day of production by 2027.

Laurent Dubedout, Senior Vice President OCTG, Services and Accessories declared: “This contract reflects Vallourec’s unwavering commitment to supplying ADNOC with premium products and services, built on decades of operational excellence in the Middle East. Thanks to our track record and field-proven efficiencies, we continue to deliver state-of-the-art OCTG solutions and related services to major operators like ADNOC.”

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Connor Lynagh

Tel : +1 (713) 409-7842

connor.lynagh@vallourec.com

Individual shareholders:

Toll Free number (From France):

0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com

Press relations: Taddeo

Romain Grière

Tel : +33 (0)7 86 53 17 29 romain.griere@taddeo.fr



Nicolas Escoulan

Tel : +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74 nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

Attachment