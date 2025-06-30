Vietnamese-Designed Chip Makes Waves in the Market

HOCHIMINH CITY, Vietnam, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CT Group organizes a series of key events leading up to its 33rd Anniversary (June 29, 1992 – June 29, 2025) and concludes the first 3-year plan of its second 30-year journey. Numerous other important plans and events are scheduled for the latter half of the year.

One of the pivotal events was the Launch Ceremony of the IoT chip, fully designed by the Group's Vietnamese engineers using CMOS and III/V semiconductor design technologies, which took place on June 29, 2025, in Ho Chi Minh City.

CT Group is establishing chip design houses focused on the research and design of AI, IoT, and specialized chips for UAVs, Defense, 5G/6G, AI, sensors, and IoT. The Group is also developing IP (Intellectual Property) cores and functional modules for SoC (System-on-a-Chip) design, ensuring autonomy in chip development, this IP technology enables the creation of ADC/DAC with FSK/LoRa/OFDM modulation, NPUs, DSPs, etc. These IP cores are customizable and scalable to meet the needs of specific technologies and applications.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc - Member of CPV Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Committee, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee (right), and Mr. Tran Kim Chung - Chairman of CT Group, at the Launch Ceremony of the Vietnamese-designed IoT chip

CT Group is strategically working towards mastering semiconductor photolithography technology. While currently operating on a fabless model (designing in Vietnam and outsourcing photolithography), the group is building a global cooperative network and developing an expert engineering team to achieve this. CT Group has proposed government investment in photolithography machinery and aim for full vertical integration (design to testing) by 2030, ensuring Vietnam's chip security, especially for defense. Additionally, CT Semiconductor, an ATP (Assembly, Testing, Packaging) specialization within CT Group, is establishing three ATP plants (two in the South, one in the North), two R&D centers (Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi), and two customer care centers in Silicon Valley and Phoenix.

Regarding Market Advantages: CT Group has strong market advantages with existing demand in UAVs, IoT, near-space economy, and defense sectors. The group’s smart city ecosystem - featuring sensor devices, AI cameras, energy control modules, and smart monitoring systems, requiring AI and IoT chips, and CT UAV's leadership in the UAV sector provide direct testing and application markets. As a diversified conglomerate with a global network, CT Group is well-positioned.

On Human Resource Advantages: The Group boasts a highly experienced engineering team specialized in semiconductor chip design and partners with leading institutions such as the University of Technology (VNUHCM) and Can Tho University for talent development. It also collaborates with domestic, overseas Vietnamese (Viet Kieu), and international experts in the chip design field, serving as key technical advisors.

Infrastructure Advantage: The initiative is supported by CT Group's ecosystem, which includes research centers, production facilities, and training institutes. Its ATP plants are ready for chip packaging and testing.

Other Advantages (if any): A key strategic advantage is the commitment to a fundamental and long-term investment in the semiconductor industry, with a development roadmap for chips in strategic areas like telecommunications, AI, IoT, UAVs, and 5G/6G. This aligns perfectly with the government's strategic direction for semiconductor technology development.

Currently, CT Group possesses the capability to design complex chips using state-of-the-art 2nm CMOS technology. When asked about ADC/DAC on ChatGPT, the response highlighted their critical role in all smart electronic devices. ADC (Analog-to-Digital Converter) helps convert analog signals from sensors (measuring temperature, sound, light, etc.) into digital data that can be processed by computers or chips. Conversely, DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter) transforms digital data back into analog signals to control speakers, motors, or other external devices. Without ADC and DAC, modern processors would struggle to interact with the real world.

These converters are widely used in critical industries such as healthcare (ultrasound machines, heart rate monitors), defense (radar, weapon control systems), smart agriculture (environmental sensors, automated irrigation), smart automobiles (cameras, LiDAR sensors), and compact AI devices like smart microphones and speakers.

In addition, CT Group proposes designating April 30, 2025, as Vietnam Semiconductor Day to affirm the strength of national unity in this new stage of the country's development.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/412db468-bc89-43d3-96e4-f1aa9c3e0cd6