The Bouzy Group Announces Westin-Branded Residences Near Panama City, Offering New Investment Opportunities in Coastal Real Estate

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bouzy Group has announced the upcoming launch of The Residences by Westin, Playa Bonita, a new coastal development located just 15 minutes from Panama City. Developed in partnership with Empresas Bern, the project introduces 448 fully serviced residences situated between the Pacific Ocean and the tropical jungle of Playa Bonita.





This marks the first time a Westin-branded beachfront condo-hotel has entered the Panamanian market, offering a combination of hotel-grade amenities and private ownership. The residences are designed for both full-time living and income-generating rental opportunities, catering to the increasing demand for short- and long-term stays in Panama.

Residential Investment Starting at $400,000 USD

With starting prices at $400,000 USD, the development presents a relatively accessible entry point for luxury real estate within a globally recognized hospitality brand. Each residence includes access to a range of amenities aligned with Westin’s hospitality standards, such as:

Rooftop and lagoon-style pools with ocean views





Sensory Spa by Clarins





Coworking and wellness lounges





24/7 concierge and secure fob entry





Private event and dining venues





Beach access via the Pearl Club





On-site property management will be provided, allowing for hands-off ownership and consistent rental oversight for buyers focused on return on investment.

Location and Market Outlook

Positioned within Palma Bonita, a growing private coastal enclave, the project benefits from new infrastructure developments and proximity to the Panama Canal. The area’s popularity among digital nomads, retirees, and corporate travelers is contributing to increasing rental activity and capital appreciation.

The combination of brand recognition, dollarized currency, and strategic location is drawing interest from investors seeking real estate assets with long-term value stability.

For floor plans, availability, or to schedule a private tour, contact info@bouzygroup.com or visit their website at www.thebouzygroup.com

About The Bouzy Group

The Bouzy Group is a real estate consulting and development firm specializing in luxury and hospitality-driven projects across Latin America and the Caribbean. Known for curating high-value investment opportunities backed by strategic partnerships, The Bouzy Group connects international buyers with emerging real estate markets. With a focus on transparency, service, and long-term value, the firm provides guidance across every stage of the real estate journey from acquisition to ownership and beyond.