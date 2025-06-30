VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the nine months of FY 2025

The revenue of Vilniaus Baldai AB and its subsidiaries (“the Group”) stood at 76 200 thousand EUR during September of 2024 – May of 2025, while during the same period of FY2024 revenue was 71 812 thousand EUR.
Net profit of the Group during September of 2024 – May of 2025 was 4 836 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 9 797 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during September of 2023 – May of 2024 was 7 902 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 12 914 thousand EUR.
The revenue of the Group stood at 23 376 thousand EUR during March – May of 2025, while during the same period of FY2024 the revenue of the Group was 18 350 thousand EUR.
Net profit of the Group during March – May of 2025 was 1 017 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 2 099 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during March – May of 2024 was 1 199 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 2 884 thousand EUR.
Additional information:
Head of Finance
Egidijus Žvaliauskas
Phone No: +370 5 2525700
Attachments
- Responsible persons confirmation_27-06-2025
- AB VILNIAUS BALDAI FY2025 Q3 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements