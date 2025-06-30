Dividend payment ex-date of Aktsiaselts Infortar

Aktsiaselts Infortar will pay the first instalment of dividends for the 2024 financial year in the net amount 1.5 euros per share. List of shareholders entitled to dividends will be recorded on 4 July 2025 at the end of the business day of the settlement system of the securities registrar (record-date). The day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is 3 July 2025. From this date onwards, persons acquiring shares will not be entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2024 on 15 July 2025.

Dividend shall be paid to the Shareholders on 15 July 2025 by transfer to the bank account.

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,296 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

www.infortar.ee/en/investor