Columbus – launch of share buyback programme under the “Safe Harbour” Regulation

Company announcement no. 8/2025

The Board of Directors in Columbus A/S has decided to initiate a share buyback programme for a total amount of up to

DKK 16m. The authority to buy back shares was granted at the company’s Annual General Meeting held on 29 April 2025, allowing for share buyback of up to 10% of the share capital in the period until 29 October 2026 (18 months from the date of the General Meeting).

Purpose

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the Company’s share capital and to hedge obligations under share-based incentive schemes. At the next Annual General Meeting in April 2026, the Board intends to propose a cancellation of shares acquired under the programme, unless such shares are used to meet obligations under share-based incentive schemes.

Timeline

The share buyback programme will run from 30 June 2025 until 11 March 2026 at the latest, both days included. During this period, Columbus A/S may buy back shares for a total amount of up to DKK 16m in accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, which together with MAR constitutes the ‘Safe Harbour’ Regulation.

Terms of the share buyback

Columbus A/S has appointed Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland as lead manager to execute the buyback independently and without any influence from Columbus A/S, and within the parameters set out in this announcement.

A maximum of 1.6 million shares may be acquired under the buyback programme, corresponding to 1.24% of the current share capital of Columbus A/S.

Shares may not be acquired at a price deviating by more than 10% from the most recently quoted market price of the shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of acquisition.

The share purchase price may not exceed the price of the last registered independent trade or the price of the highest independent bid on the trading venue.

The maximum number of shares that may be acquired on any single trading day may not exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume of Columbus A/S shares on the relevant trading venue. The average daily volume figure must be based on the average daily volume traded in the 20 trading days preceding the date of purchase.





A company announcement will be published weekly throughout the duration of the programme with details of transactions executed under the programme.

Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen

Chairman of the Board CEO & President





For further information, please contact:

CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

