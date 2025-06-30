New York, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Thunderbolt , the recently launched upgrade of Bitcoin supported by Satoshi-era miners and early contributors, including Nubit . As the only native boosting solution and stablecoin settlement layer on Bitcoin, earlier this month, the Trump family–backed crypto project WLFI integrated its stablecoin USD1 into Bitcoin Thunderbolt.





On June 25th, Bitcoin Thunderbolt unveils Bitcoin Alpha , a new initiative aimed at accelerating the growth of Bitcoin by encouraging meaningful participation in network activity, where contributions are recognized through the Alpha Points system. Bitcoin Alpha is built on a simple belief: that the future of Bitcoin belongs to those who build it. As the most widely adopted upgrade and soft fork on Bitcoin in the past decade, Thunderbolt has already facilitated over 4 million transactions and 267,000 unique users, making it the natural foundation for Bitcoin Alpha’s launch.

Bitcoin Alpha offers a rare opportunity for early participants to help shape the next wave of innovation on Bitcoin. Open to all Bitcoin users, it encourages meaningful contributions across the ecosystem. Depending on when and how they engage, early contributors may receive up to 10× Alpha Point multipliers. As part of its evolving roadmap, Bitcoin Alpha will also introduce Thunderbolt Station, decentralized payment nodes designed to support the long-term utility and liquidity of Bitcoin Thunderbolt. Station operators may unlock access to incentives like Boosting Codes and other forms of economic alignment. These mechanics are designed to reward meaningful contributions while ensuring the long-term sustainability of Bitcoin.

The first phase of Bitcoin Alpha has already attracted over 50 project submissions, including teams backed by academic institutions and investors such as Polychain. All selected projects share defining traits: they are shipping real products and making meaningful contributions to Bitcoin’s long-term resilience and growth. With Bitcoin Thunderbolt offering faster payment rails, Bitcoin is now poised for what may be its most significant wave of growth in over a decade.



