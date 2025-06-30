CryptoMiningFirm Launches GreenMine 2.0: A Next-Generation, AI-Powered, Carbon-Neutral Cloud Mining Platform





London, UK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoMiningFirm , a global innovator in green cloud mining solutions, today announced the official launch of its next-generation platform, GreenMine 2.0, a fully automated and carbon-neutral cloud mining ecosystem. With this release, CryptoMiningFirm aims to democratize cryptocurrency mining by eliminating traditional entry barriers such as hardware investment, technical expertise, and high electricity costs.

Leveraging AI-driven automation, renewable energy, and a zero-threshold onboarding model, GreenMine 2.0 empowers users globally to generate passive income through the mining of Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and other top digital currencies — directly from their mobile devices.

Bitcoin Nears All-Time Highs as Cloud Mining Demand Surges

CryptoMiningFirm’s announcement comes amid a dramatic surge in Bitcoin prices, which recently rose to $107,340, edging closer to its historical high of $111,917. The rally has been fueled by strong inflows into spot ETFs — with BlackRock’s IBIT alone accounting for over $1.3 billion in net inflows in a single week — and growing expectations of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

“With global interest in cryptocurrency reigniting, there’s no better time to introduce a smarter, cleaner way to mine digital assets,” said Jane Doe, CEO of CryptoMiningFirm. “We built GreenMine 2.0 so that anyone, anywhere — with no technical skills or capital investment — can tap into the world of crypto mining and start earning immediately.”

Key Features of CryptoMiningFirm’s GreenMine 2.0

1. Zero Entry Barrier:

Users can register in under a minute and receive a free welcome bonus worth $10–$100, allowing them to mine without any upfront investment. The platform guarantees a minimum daily earning of $0.60 from this bonus alone.

2. Smart Mining Automation:

The platform's AI intelligently selects the most profitable cryptocurrencies to mine in real time based on network difficulty, market volatility, and block rewards. Mining is completely automated — no hardware, no coding, and no daily intervention required.

3. Carbon-Neutral Infrastructure:

GreenMine 2.0 is powered entirely by 100% renewable energy, including solar and wind sources. The company has also implemented thermal recovery systems that redirect excess heat into local community heating projects, aligning with ESG best practices.

4. Transparent & Flexible Plans:

With more than 10 mining contracts available, users can choose between short-term high-yield plans or longer-term value accumulation. Contracts support a wide array of cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, and XRP.

5. App-Enabled Wealth Management:

Available on both iOS and Android, the CryptoMiningFirm app allows users to monitor real-time earnings, manage contracts, and withdraw funds in just a few taps. Withdrawals are processed in under 60 seconds, with support for over 10 cryptocurrencies.





A Sustainable Model for Global Crypto Adoption

CryptoMiningFirm’s cloud-based model solves one of the most pressing challenges in traditional mining: environmental impact. By leveraging globally distributed data centers powered by clean energy, the company eliminates the massive carbon footprint typically associated with crypto mining.

In addition to zero hardware requirements, the company operates with no hidden fees, offers round-the-clock support, and ensures 100% platform uptime — features that have quickly made it a top choice for both beginners and crypto veterans.

“GreenMine 2.0 is more than a mining platform. It’s a financial empowerment tool,” said Jane Doe. “Whether you’re a student in India, a remote worker in Kenya, or a retiree in Canada — you can now participate in the crypto economy without risks or restrictions.”

New Referral and Affiliate System

To further expand its global user base, CryptoMiningFirm has introduced a referral program that offers up to 4.5% in commissions, capped at $10,000 per referral. This system enables users to monetize their networks while contributing to the adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) tools worldwide.

Upcoming Roadmap & Expansion

The company plans to roll out several enhancements in the coming months, including:

Smart contract-based earnings verification for transparency and auditability

Staking-as-a-Service modules to complement mining income

AI portfolio rebalancing tools to help users maximize ROI across digital assets

Localized data centers in Latin America and Southeast Asia to reduce latency and boost regional performance

CryptoMiningFirm is also working on integrating Fiat-to-Crypto payment gateways, allowing users to fund accounts via credit cards or bank transfers and further easing access for first-time crypto users.

Industry Recognition and Compliance

With its focus on transparency, CryptoMiningFirm adheres to international KYC/AML standards and has undergone multiple third-party audits of its smart contract framework and platform code. The firm is registered in multiple jurisdictions and complies with local data privacy and digital asset laws.

The company’s current user base spans over 80 countries, with the largest adoption seen in the U.S., Nigeria, India, and Brazil. More than 120,000 active users have joined the platform since its soft launch earlier this year.

About CryptoMiningFirm

Founded in 2020, CryptoMiningFirm is a leading provider of green cloud mining solutions that allow individuals and institutions to generate passive income from cryptocurrencies without the need for technical expertise or hardware investments. The company is committed to reshaping the crypto mining landscape through innovation, sustainability, and global accessibility.

For more information, visit the official website: https://cryptominingfirm.com









