Globavend and Strawberrynet Cosmetics Execute Strategic Partnership

Perth, Australia, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globavend Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: GVH) (“Globavend”), an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Strawberry Cosmetics (Services) Limited, (“Strawberrynet”), a leading global online beauty retailer, to bring an expansive range of premium beauty products targeting the large and growing Australian cosmetics and beauty consumer market.

The Australian cosmetics and personal market size is estimated to be approximately $8.7 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach $14 billion by 2033, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.47% , according to a recent report from IMARC Group. In recent years, online retail sales growth in Australia have been significantly outpacing the broader market. According to the Australia Post, online retail sales rose by 12% in 2024, with health and beauty products up 13.4%—outpacing nearly all other sectors.

This new partnership with Strawberrynet is expected to provide Australian consumers with industry-leading access to a wide selection of premium beauty brands while driving Globavend’s continued expansion in the fast-growing e-commerce logistics sector. This new partnership is expected to significantly expand Globavend’s e-commerce logistics presence in the fast-growing Australian market.

"We are very pleased to partner with Strawberrynet, bringing their extensive range of high-quality beauty products to the Australian market,” commented Frank Yau, Chief Executive Officer of Globavend. “Strawberrynet has been an industry leader, and a pioneer in global beauty retail for over 25 years. Together, we’re making it faster and easier for Australian customers to access their favorite cosmetic and beauty products—and we’re proud to be the logistics engine behind that transformation.”

“The Australian cosmetics and beauty market is very large, with over $8 billion in annual sales, and growing at an accelerated pace. As a result, we view this as a very promising, high-impact growth opportunity for both Strawberrynet and Globavend,” concluded Mr. Yau.

Leveraging its advanced logistics infrastructure across Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand, Globavend will streamline cross-border fulfillment for Strawberrynet, accelerating shipping times and improving the customer experience. As part of this partnership, Globavend will provide comprehensive logistics services, including secured airfreight capacity on national carriers, value-added services such as returns management and live customer support, and end-to-end parcel tracking.

Equally important, Globavend is certified to handle the shipping of dangerous goods, such as many beauty products, ensuring safe and compliant delivery into Australia.

This alliance comes at a pivotal moment for the Australian beauty sector, which is experiencing surging demand for international brands. The partnership enables consumers to enjoy a seamless online shopping experience while also helping new beauty brands establish a foothold in the market. As demand for international beauty products continues to rise in Australia, this collaboration reinforces Globavend’s leadership in end-to-end logistics solutions, paving the way for further partnerships and market expansion.

About Strawberrynet



Founded in 1998, Strawberrynet has earned global recognition over 25 years, serving millions of customers in more than 200 countries. With over 30,000 products from 800+ international beauty brands, the platform is known for its competitive pricing, authenticity, and exceptional customer service.

About Globavend Holdings Limited



Globavend Holdings Limited, an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, offers end-to-end logistics solutions in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company primarily serves enterprise customers, including e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms, facilitating business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. As an e-commerce logistics provider, Globavend delivers integrated cross-border logistics services from Hong Kong to Australia and New Zealand. It provides customers with a comprehensive solution, encompassing pre-carriage parcel drop-off, parcel consolidation, airfreight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and final delivery.

