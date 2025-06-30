LNG Station Market Size to Grow $1.56 Billion by 2030, Driven by Steady 9.0% CAGR – Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LNG Station Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.02 billion in 2025 to USD 1.56 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.0% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market is witnessing notable growth driven by the global shift toward cleaner transportation fuels and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, particularly in the heavy-duty vehicle segment. Rapid development of natural gas infrastructure and increasing LNG adoption in commercial transport are propelling demand for efficient and scalable refueling stations. LNG stations offer a low-emission, cost-competitive alternative to diesel, making them attractive for long-haul logistics. Additionally, supportive government policies, advances in cryogenic technology, and public-private investments in fueling infrastructure are accelerating deployment. The market is further supported by expanding fleet conversion programs and growing interest in sustainable mobility across emerging economies.

Scope of the Report:

Report Metric Details LNG Station Market Size Values CAGR 9.0%

USD 1.56 billion by 2030

USD 1.02 billion in 2025 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2021–2030 Forecast Unit Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments Covered Solution, Station Type, Capacity, Application, Mode, and Region Geographic Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

The LNG Station Market is segmented by solution into EPC and components. The EPC segment dominates the LNG Station Market due to the growing demand for turnkey solutions that streamline project execution from design to commissioning. Increasing investments in LNG infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, drive the need for integrated services to reduce project timelines and risks. EPC players offer technical expertise, cost optimization, and compliance with environmental and safety standards, making them ideal partners for large-scale projects. Moreover, the shift toward public-private partnerships and the expansion of LNG fueling networks further boost demand for end-to-end engineering, procurement, and construction capabilities in the market.

Based on Region

Based on region, Asia Pacific dominates the LNG Station Market owing to rapid industrialization, expanding transportation networks, and growing environmental concerns across countries like China, India, and Japan. Government-led initiatives promoting cleaner fuels and national energy security are accelerating LNG adoption, particularly in heavy-duty transport and marine applications. China, in particular, leads with an extensive LNG infrastructure, backed by strong policy frameworks and state-owned enterprises such as CNPC. Rising fuel demand, coupled with urbanization and stringent emission norms, has driven investments in LNG stations across the region. Additionally, public and private collaborations, advancements in LNG storage and dispensing technologies, and cost advantages associated with regional LNG production and import terminals boost the market. Asia Pacific’s proactive stance on reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality continues to support the expansion of LNG fueling infrastructure, reinforcing its leadership in the global LNG station landscape.

Based on Station Type

Based on station type, the fixed LNG station segment holds the dominant share in the LNG Station Market due to its suitability for high-demand, long-term fueling operations, particularly in heavy-duty transportation and industrial applications. These stations offer robust infrastructure capable of handling large volumes of LNG, ensuring consistent and efficient refueling services. Their strategic placement along major transport corridors and in industrial zones enhances accessibility and supports fleet-based fueling needs. Fixed stations are preferred for their reliability, advanced storage capacity, and ability to integrate with existing natural gas supply chains. Additionally, governments and private players are increasingly investing in fixed LNG stations to support national clean fuel agendas and reduce transportation emissions. Technological advancements in cryogenic systems and automation have improved the operational efficiency of fixed stations, making them a cost-effective and scalable solution. As LNG adoption grows globally, particularly in regions like Asia Pacific and Europe, fixed stations continue to be a cornerstone of long-term LNG infrastructure development.

The LNG Station Market is primarily driven by increasing demand for low-emission and cost-effective fuels in the transportation sector, particularly for heavy-duty and long-haul vehicles. Government regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting clean energy alternatives further accelerate market growth. Advancements in cryogenic storage, fuel dispensing technology, and modular station design enhance operational efficiency and scalability. Strategic investments in LNG infrastructure by key industry players, along with favorable policy support and public-private partnerships, contribute significantly to the expansion of LNG fueling networks across key global markets.

Regional Analysis

Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the LNG Station Market, driven by strong environmental regulations and a firm commitment to reducing transport emissions. The region is witnessing increased adoption of LNG in both heavy-duty road transport and maritime sectors, supported by targeted government incentives and funding programs. Expanding LNG corridors, rising investments in fueling infrastructure, and a strategic shift toward alternative fuels to enhance energy security are further accelerating growth. As countries prioritize cleaner mobility solutions, LNG stations are becoming integral to Europe’s sustainable transport framework.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the LNG Station Market are CNPC (China), Shell Plc (UK), Chart Industries (US), Jereh Oil & Gas Engineering Corporation (China), Westfalen (Germany), Axegaz T&T (France), Cryonorm Group (Netherlands), Cryostar (France), and INOX India Limited (India). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, sales contracts, product launches, agreements, alliances, partnerships, and expansions.

