Affidea Group selects b-rayZ as its preferred AI partner in breast imaging, marking strategic collaboration

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a strategic move to improve patient outcomes in breast cancer, Affidea, a leading pan-European provider of community-based polyclinics, specialist services and advanced diagnostics, is proud to announce that it has selected b-rayZ, a leader in AI-powered breast imaging solutions, as its preferred AI partner for breast imaging.

Breast cancer diagnostics often face fragmentation, with critical information scattered across different modalities and specialists. This can slow down decision-making and delay life-saving treatments. b-rayZ’s AI-powered platform is designed to eliminate these gaps, ensuring a seamless diagnostic pathway that enhances both clinical precision and therapeutic options for women. By choosing b-rayZ as its AI partner, Affidea is taking a decisive step towards making precision medicine a reality, one diagnosis at a time.

The b-rayZ solution is already in use in Affidea Switzerland, at Affidea’s Centre of Excellence in Breast Cancer, Brust Zentrum Zurich, as well as at Affidea Givision, Site Hôpital Daler. The technology has also been successfully implemented across other markets such as Affidea Lithuania and Affidea Spain, with further expansions planned in other Affidea countries offering breast imaging services. These early installations reflect the growing momentum and confidence in b-rayZ’s ability to standardise and elevate diagnostic quality across diverse clinical environments. By implementing this innovative AI solution, Affidea is reinforcing its commitment to early detection and improved outcomes in breast cancer across Europe.

Affidea has also joined b-rayZ as a strategic investor in their Series A extension equity funding round. This investment marks a significant milestone in b-rayZ’s journey and validates their vision and growth strategy. The partnership strengthens b-rayZ’s position in the industry and opens up valuable collaboration opportunities to accelerate product development, expand into new markets, and enhance customer offerings.

Cristina Rossi, CEO and founder of b-rayZ, stated: “At b-rayZ, we are deeply committed to preserving women’s health. Every woman’s journey through breast cancer diagnosis is unique, and our AI solutions are designed to provide the highest level of diagnostic accuracy and efficiency, tailored to each one’s needs. Being selected by Affidea as their preferred AI partner is a testament to our shared vision of transforming breast cancer diagnostics. Affidea’s investment in our Series A extension further validates this alignment and fuels our ambition to scale. Through this strategic partnership, we are combining our technological expertise with Affidea’s extensive clinical network to ensure that women across Europe receive faster, more precise, and more personalised breast imaging solutions.”

Dr Charles Niehaus, Deputy CEO of Affidea, highlighted the broader strategic impact of the partnership: “This collaboration with b-rayZ represents more than just the adoption of AI. It is a strategic alliance aimed at redefining breast cancer diagnostics. Together, we plan to deepen our collaboration to further develop the AI solutions, to empower radiologists, optimise clinical workflows, and improve patient care. This partnership – both strategic and financial – positions us in the right direction to accelerate innovation across our network. By integrating AI across our network, we are ensuring that women across Europe receive the most accurate and timely diagnoses possible, tailored to them, reinforcing our mission to set new standards in patient care.”

Dr Alessandro Roncacci, SVP and Chief Medical Officer at Affidea, added: “Breast imaging is a highly specialised field that requires precision, experience, and the ability to interpret complex data. AI-powered solutions, like those developed by b-rayZ, are revolutionising breast cancer diagnostics by augmenting radiologists' expertise and ensuring greater consistency in detection. Through this partnership, we are integrating AI to enhance our sub-specialty breast imaging, improving diagnostic accuracy, and optimising personalised screening pathways. This marks a significant step forward in delivering earlier diagnoses, reducing variability in interpretations, and ultimately ensuring the best possible clinical outcomes for women across Europe.”

About Affidea Group

Affidea (www.affidea.com) is a leading pan-European provider of specialist healthcare services, including cancer care, community-based polyclinics and advanced diagnostic imaging. Founded in 1991, the company operates over 410 centres across 15 countries, with more than 14 million patient visits every year. Due to its track record for patient safety, the company has become the most awarded diagnostic imaging provider in Europe by the European Society of Radiology (ESR), as over 90% of its centres are recognised on the Eurosafe Wall of Stars by the ESR. Affidea is majority-owned by Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL), a leading investment holding company, focused on long-term value-creation with a stable and supportive family shareholder base.

About b-rayZ

The b-rayZ AI solution (www.b-rayz.com) is part of an ever-growing multi-modality platform fully dedicated to breast cancer diagnostics. b-rayZ supports women throughout their diagnostic journey with a tailored ecosystem of solutions driven by clinical needs. With cutting-edge AI technology and years of clinical experience in breast imaging, b-rayZ offers a comprehensive yet easy-to-use solution that provides a comprehensive set of industry-leading AI modules. All of these modules are designed to meet the needs of medical professionals and support the daily work of both medical radiology assistants, radiologists and hospital managers.

Media Contacts

For b-rayZ

Kevin Olbrich

Marketing Manager b-rayZ AG

kevin.olbrich@b-rayz.ch

For Affidea Group

Oana Dumitroiu

Senior Vice-President Marketing & Communication

oana.dumitroiu@affidea.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cebd6604-6e8e-486c-bc32-bc181b1a9833