Immuno-oncology: Diagnostics Pave the Path to Therapeutic Success

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Including Executive/Consultant Guides and Customized Forecasting/Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Diagnostics, companion diagnostics, is driving the success of Immuno-oncology Therapeutics. An entire new segment of the diagnostics industry is being created. And its not a small segment either. It promises to grow dramatically. Histology, genomics and liquid biopsy are converging.

A complicated network of pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic companies and instrumentation suppliers are jockeying for position in a new approach to conquering cancer. The approach seems to be working and showing great promise.

A revolution in cancer therapy is underway. New therapy based on using the body's natural immune defenses is having unprecedented success. But diagnostics, especially biomarkers are desperately needed to help select the right therapy.

The technology is moving faster than the market. The impact on the healthcare industry is enormous. Tumor Mutational Burden? Checkpoint Inhibitors? Cytokines? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon.

Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size in this new expanded and comprehensive report.

The report includes five year market forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics?

2.2 Immuno-oncology - the looming cure

2.2.1 Immuno-oncology Diagnostics Takes a Leading Role

2.3 Market Definition

2.4 Methodology

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Immunotherapy - Guide to Immune Technologies

3.1 The Immune System

3.1.1 Innate immune system

3.1.1.1 Surface barriers

3.1.1.2 Inflammation

3.1.1.3 Complement system

3.1.1.4 Cellular barriers

3.1.1.5 Natural killer cells

3.1.2 Adaptive immune system

3.1.2.1 Lymphocytes

3.1.2.2 Killer T cells

3.1.2.3 Helper T cells

3.1.2.4 Gamma delta T cells

3.1.2.5 B lymphocytes and antibodies

3.1.3 Tumor immunology - the immune surveillance system

3.2 Immuno Oncology Diagnostics

3.2.1 Checkpoint Assays

3.2.2 Cytokine Assays

3.2.3 Genomic Germline

3.2.4 Genomic Tumour

3.2.5 Tumor Microenvironment

3.2.6 Others

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.5 Pathology Supplier

4.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

4.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

4.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

4.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

4.1.10 Audit Body

4.1.11 Certification Body

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 Outcome potential

5.1.2 Companion Diagnostics

5.1.3 Funding

5.1.4 Technology Environment

5.1.5 Target Solutions

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 Complex Role of Diagnostics

5.2.2 Clinical Trials Role

5.2.3 Protocols

5.3 Diagnostic Technology Development

5.3.1 Combinations - Issues and Complexity

5.3.2 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

5.3.3 Multiplexing and Foundation One

5.3.4 The Disruption Dynamic

5.3.5 The Race for Biomarkers

5.3.6 The Next Five Years

6 Cancer Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 Thermo Fisher and Bayer to Develop CDx for Cancer Therapies

6.3 ClearNote Health Expands Into Immunotherapy Monitoring

6.4 Foundation Medicine to Collaborate on CDx for Lung Cancer

6.5 Qiagen and Myriad Genetics Partner to Develop Cancer CDx

6.6 Lung Cancer Data Heralds Shift for Hummingbird Dx

6.7 PamGene Awarded €7.5M for Immunotherapy Test

6.8 Freenome Acquires Oncimmune

6.9 Guardant Health Gets Coverage for Liquid Biopsy Treatment Response Test

6.10 BostonGene to Develop Sarcoma-Specific Liquid Biopsy

6.11 Exact Sciences OncoExTra Therapy Selection Test

6.12 Integrated DNA Technologies Buys NGS Research Assays

6.13 Navignostics Using Single-Cell Spatial Proteomics

6.14 New Reference Samples for NGS-Based Cancer Tests

6.15 Spatial Proteomics Panel for Immuno-Oncology

6.16 dMMR, MSI Assays for Immunotherapy Patient Selection

6.17 OncoHost Expands Prophet Platform Research

6.18 Protein-Based Liquid Biopsy Panel Assesses TME

6.19 Oncimmune Announces Sixfold Revenue Increase

6.20 Mayo Clinic, Personalis Ink Collaboration

6.21 Lucence Liquid Biopsy Test Tracks Immune Treatment ctDNA Changes

6.22 Qiagen, OncXerna Close Companion Dx Development Deal

6.23 Natera Test to Guide Therapy for Bladder Cancer

6.24 Veracyte Halio Acquisition to Boost Immuno-oncology Activity

6.25 Freenome Eyes New Dx Possibilities

6.26 Oncocyte Data has Potential as Immunotherapy Response Predictor

6.27 OncoDNA use HalioDx to Expand into North America

6.28 Adaptive Biotechnologies, Q2 Solutions Agreement for ImmunoSeq Assay

6.29 Qiagen Expands Immuno-Oncology Portfolio

6.30 Immune Profiling System Redirected to Fight COVID-19

6.31 IncellDx Awarded PD-L1 Detection Patent

6.32 FDA Approves CDx for Trastuzumab

6.33 Promega Nabs CE Mark for Microsatellite Instability IVD

6.34 ArcherDx partners with AstraZeneca for Immuno-Oncology

6.35 Germline Results Guides Precision Therapy

6.36 Agilent PD-L1 Assay Gets FDA Approval

6.37 Bayer, OrigiMed Form Companion Diagnostic Development Alliance

6.38 Bio-Me to Develop Microbiome Biomarker Test for Cancer Immunotherapy

6.39 SkylineDx, BioInvent Collaborate to Characterize Predictive Immunological Signatures

6.40 Biocare Medical Launches 7 Novel IVD Antibodies

7 Profiles of Key Immuno-oncology Companies

7.1 10x Genomics, Inc.

7.2 Abbott Laboratories

7.3 AccuraGen Inc.

7.4 Adaptive Biotechnologies

7.5 Aethlon Medical

7.6 Agilent

7.7 Anchor Dx

7.8 ANGLE plc

7.9 ARUP Laboratories

7.10 AVIVA Systems Biology

7.11 Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

7.12 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

7.13 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.14 Berkley Lights

7.15 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

7.16 Bioarray Genetics

7.17 Biocartis

7.18 Biocept, Inc.

7.19 Biodesix Inc.

7.20 BioFluidica

7.21 BioGenex

7.22 BioIVT

7.23 Biolidics Ltd

7.24 bioMerieux Diagnostics

7.25 Bioneer Corporation

7.26 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7.27 Bio-Reference Laboratories

7.28 Bio-Techne

7.29 Bioview

7.30 Bristol-Myers Squibb

7.31 Burning Rock

7.32 Cardiff Oncology

7.33 Caris Molecular Diagnostics

7.34 Castle Biosciences, Inc.

7.35 CellCarta

7.36 CellMax Life

7.37 Cepheid (Danaher)

7.38 Charles River Laboratories

7.39 Circulogene

7.40 Cizzle Biotech

7.41 Clearbridge Biomedics

7.42 Clinical Genomics

7.43 Cytolumina Technologies Corp.

7.44 Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

7.45 Diagnologix LLC

7.46 Diasorin S.p.A.

7.47 Dxcover

7.48 Element Biosciences

7.49 Enzo Biochem

7.50 Epic Sciences

7.51 Epigenomics AG

7.52 Eurofins Scientific

7.53 Fabric Genomics

7.54 Fluxion Biosciences (Cell Microsystems)

7.55 Freenome

7.56 FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

7.57 Fujirebio

7.58 Fyr Diagnostics

7.59 GeneFirst Ltd.

7.60 Genetron Holdings

7.61 GenomOncology

7.62 GILUPI Nanomedizin

7.63 Guardant Health

7.64 HansaBiomed

7.65 HTG Molecular Diagnostics

7.66 iCellate

7.67 ICON PLC

7.68 Illumina

7.69 Incell Dx

7.70 Inivata

7.71 INOVIQ

7.72 Invitae Corporation

7.73 Invivogen

7.74 Invivoscribe

7.75 J&J Innovative Medicine

7.76 KEW

7.77 Lucence Health

7.78 Lunglife AI Inc

7.79 MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

7.80 MDx Health

7.81 Menarini Silicon Biosystems

7.82 Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

7.83 Millipore Sigma

7.84 Miltenyi Biotec

7.85 miR Scientific

7.86 Myriad Genetics

7.87 Nanostring

7.88 NantHealth, Inc.

7.89 Natera

7.90 NeoGenomics

7.91 NGeneBio

7.92 Novogene

7.93 Oncimmune

7.94 Oncocyte

7.95 OncoDNA

7.96 Oncohost

7.97 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

7.98 PamGene

7.99 Panagene

7.100 Personalis

7.101 PGDx (Labcorp)

7.102 Precipio

7.103 PrecisionMed

7.104 Predicine

7.105 Predictive Oncology

7.106 Prenetics

7.107 Promega

7.108 Qiagen

7.109 QuidelOrtho

7.110 Rarecells SAS

7.111 RareCyte

7.112 Recursion Pharma

7.113 Revvity

7.114 Roche Diagnostics

7.115 Screencell

7.116 Sherlock Biosciences

7.117 Siemens Healthineers

7.118 simfo GmbH

7.119 Singlera Genomics Inc.

7.120 Singular Genomics

7.121 Singulomics

7.122 SkylineDx

7.123 Standard BioTools

7.124 Stilla Technologies

7.125 Sysmex Inostics

7.126 Tempus Labs, Inc.

7.127 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.128 Todos Medical

7.129 Ultima Genomics

7.130 Veracyte

7.131 VolitionRX

7.132 Vortex Biosciences

8 The Global Market for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics

8.1 Global Market Overview by Country

8.2 Global Market by Assay Type - Overview

8.3 Global Market by Technology - Overview

8.4 Global Market by Customer - Overview

9 Global Immuno-Oncology Diagnostic Markets - By Application

9.1 Checkpoint

9.2 Cytokine

9.3 Germline Genetic

9.4 Genetic Tumor

9.5 Tumor Microenvironment

9.6 Other

10 Global Immuno-Oncology Diagnostic Markets - By Technology

10.1 NGS

10.2 PCR

10.3 Fish/IHC

10.4 Chem/IA

10.5 Other Technology

11 Global Immuno-Oncology Diagnostic Markets - By Customer

11.1 Pharma

11.2 Clinic

11.3 Other Customer Genetic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54lyjx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.