United States Online Gambling Market Report 2025-2029: VR Technology Emerges as Key Driver in US Online Gambling Market Expansion

The online gambling market in the U.S. is forecasted to grow by USD 54.8 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

The report on the online gambling market in the United States provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Current market assessments emphasize easing governmental regulations, expanded accessibility, and increased consumer spending power as pivotal drivers of this upward trend.

The study highlights the development of virtual reality as a potential remedy for gambling addiction as a notable growth driver, alongside the advent of bitcoin gambling and AI in the sector. These factors are poised to create substantial market demand.

It encompasses detailed market size information, segmental and regional analysis, and vendor landscapes, supported by historical and predictive data.

The online gambling market classification is provided as follows:

By End-user:

Casual gamblers

Professional gamblers

High-rollers

By Type:

Sports betting

Casino games

Poker

Bingo

Lottery

By Device:

Desktop

Mobile

The US online gambling market report delves into these areas:

Market sizing

Market forecast

Industry analysis

A rigorous vendor assessment, designed to bolster clients' market standing, is detailed within the report, featuring leading vendors such as:

Ballys Corp.

Bet365 Group Ltd.

BOVADA.LV

Caesars Entertainment Inc.

DraftKings Inc.

Flutter Entertainment Plc

Game Taco Inc.

Harrington Raceway and Casino

Infiniti Media Group Ltd.

Landrys LLC

Light and Wonder Inc.

MGM Resorts International

Midwest Gaming and Entertainment LLC

PENN Entertainment Inc.

Playtech Plc

Rational Intellectual Holdings Ltd.

Realtime Gaming

Resorts Digital Gaming

Additionally, the analysis provides insights into emerging trends and market challenges to aid companies in devising strategic growth plans.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Market overview

Market Analysis Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation Factors of disruption Impact of drivers and challenges

Market Landscape Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis

Market Sizing Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2024 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

Historic Market Size Online Gambling Market in US 2019 - 2023 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Device segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Qualitative Analysis Impact of AI on Online Gambling Market in US

Five Forces Analysis Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user Market segments Comparison by End-user Casual gamblers - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Professional gamblers - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 High-rollers - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type Market segments Comparison by Type Sports betting - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Casino games - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Poker - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Bingo - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Lottery - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Device Market segments Comparison by Device Desktop - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Device

Customer Landscape Customer landscape overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints Market drivers Market challenges Impact of drivers and challenges Market opportunities/restraints

Competitive Landscape

Landscape disruption Industry risks

4 Competitive Analysis Companies profiled Company ranking index Market positioning of companies Ballys Corp. BOVADA.LV Caesars Entertainment Inc. DraftKings Inc. Flutter Entertainment Plc Game Taco Inc. Harrington Raceway and Casino Landrys LLC Light and Wonder Inc. MGM Resorts International PENN Entertainment Inc. Playtech Plc Realtime Gaming Resorts Digital Gaming LLC



