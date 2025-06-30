United States Online Gambling Market Report 2025-2029: VR Technology Emerges as Key Driver in US Online Gambling Market Expansion

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Gambling Market in the US 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The online gambling market in the U.S. is forecasted to grow by USD 54.8 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.
The report on the online gambling market in the United States provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Current market assessments emphasize easing governmental regulations, expanded accessibility, and increased consumer spending power as pivotal drivers of this upward trend.
The study highlights the development of virtual reality as a potential remedy for gambling addiction as a notable growth driver, alongside the advent of bitcoin gambling and AI in the sector. These factors are poised to create substantial market demand.
It encompasses detailed market size information, segmental and regional analysis, and vendor landscapes, supported by historical and predictive data.
The online gambling market classification is provided as follows:
By End-user:
- Casual gamblers
- Professional gamblers
- High-rollers
By Type:
- Sports betting
- Casino games
- Poker
- Bingo
- Lottery
By Device:
- Desktop
- Mobile
The US online gambling market report delves into these areas:
- Market sizing
- Market forecast
- Industry analysis
A rigorous vendor assessment, designed to bolster clients' market standing, is detailed within the report, featuring leading vendors such as:
- Ballys Corp.
- Bet365 Group Ltd.
- BOVADA.LV
- Caesars Entertainment Inc.
- DraftKings Inc.
- Flutter Entertainment Plc
- Game Taco Inc.
- Harrington Raceway and Casino
- Infiniti Media Group Ltd.
- Landrys LLC
- Light and Wonder Inc.
- MGM Resorts International
- Midwest Gaming and Entertainment LLC
- PENN Entertainment Inc.
- Playtech Plc
- Rational Intellectual Holdings Ltd.
- Realtime Gaming
- Resorts Digital Gaming
Additionally, the analysis provides insights into emerging trends and market challenges to aid companies in devising strategic growth plans.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market overview
- Market Analysis
- Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- Factors of disruption
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2024
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
- Historic Market Size
- Online Gambling Market in US 2019 - 2023
- End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Device segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Qualitative Analysis
- Impact of AI on Online Gambling Market in US
- Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Casual gamblers - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Professional gamblers - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- High-rollers - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by End-user
- Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Sports betting - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Casino games - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Poker - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Bingo - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Lottery - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Type
- Market Segmentation by Device
- Market segments
- Comparison by Device
- Desktop - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Mobile - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Device
- Customer Landscape
- Customer landscape overview
- Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market opportunities/restraints
- Competitive Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
- 4 Competitive Analysis
- Companies profiled
- Company ranking index
- Market positioning of companies
- Ballys Corp.
- BOVADA.LV
- Caesars Entertainment Inc.
- DraftKings Inc.
- Flutter Entertainment Plc
- Game Taco Inc.
- Harrington Raceway and Casino
- Landrys LLC
- Light and Wonder Inc.
- MGM Resorts International
- PENN Entertainment Inc.
- Playtech Plc
- Realtime Gaming
- Resorts Digital Gaming LLC
