Nordics Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Operators Like STACK Infrastructure, Bulk Infrastructure, and EcoDataCenter are Expanding Aggressively Across Norway and Sweden

This database product covers the Nordics data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 119 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 35 upcoming data centers
- Location covered: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets 1/2
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation per kW pricing
Key Market Highlights
- Sweden and Denmark together account for over 70% of upcoming rack capacity and area in the region.
- Finland is home to Google's largest data center in Europe.
- Sweden has the highest upcoming IT power capacity with 535 MW, led by EcoDataCenter and atNorth.
- EcoDataCenter and atNorth are among the largest existing and upcoming operators across the Nordic countries.
- Cost of power is 40-50% less than most of Europe, which is one of the major driving factors for data centers in this region.
- Operators like STACK Infrastructure, Bulk Infrastructure, and EcoDataCenter are expanding aggressively across Norway and Sweden.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (119 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (NDC2, Halden DC3)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (35 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Nordics Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)
- AtlasEdge
- atNorth
- Bahnhof
- Basefarm (Orange)
- Binero Group
- Blix Solutions AS
- BlueFjords
- Borderlight (GoGreenHost)
- Borealis
- Bulk Infrastructure
- Cibicom
- CompassForge Ventures
- Conapto
- Creanova Datacenter
- Curanet (team.blue)
- Datalahti
- Digita
- Digital Realty
- DLX.DK
- EcoDataCenter
- Elementica
- Elisa
- Ember
- Equinix
- Evroc
- Ficolo
- GleSYS
- GlobalConnect
- Green Mountain
- GTT Communication (Interoute)
- Herman IT
- Hetzner Online
- Hyperco
- ITsjefen
- JN Data
- Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS)
- Lefdal Mine Datacenter
- Mediam
- Multigrid
- Nebius
- NNIT
- Northern Data-Hydro66
- NSCALE
- Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS)
- Penta Infra
- Prime Data Centers
- Rise Institute
- SplitVision
- STACK Infrastructure
- STORESPEED
- Telenor
- Hafslund & HitecVision
- Telia Carrier
- Telia Group
- TerraHost
- Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat
- Verne
- WS Computing AS
- XTX Markets
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
